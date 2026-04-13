EXCLUSIVE: From the Palace to the Trailer Park — Radar Traces Andrew Windsor's Shameful Journey From Lap of Luxury to Lowest of the Low
April 13 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Outcast Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has gone from prince of the United Kingdom to prince of the trailer park after a mobile home was plopped on the property where he'll permanently reside after being booted from the crown-owned Royal Lodge, sources said.
The large white structure was discreetly installed inside a former stable block at exiled Andrew's Norfolk hideaway of Marsh Farms, a five-bedroom home on the Sandringham estate, which is personally owned by his brother King Charles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew’s Mobile ‘Man Cave’ Plan
"Andrew is being typically evasive about the purpose of this mobile unit, but the word is he's using it as a man cave that will also serve as a place for himself and staff to store their belongings and use as a small extra room for various purposes, including office work," an insider said.
"He also intends to furnish it with Wi-Fi, a small kitchen and a bathroom area, so he can be self-contained and undistracted when he slinks off there.
"It's pretty bizarre given that the main property is large enough by most people's standards, but Andrew keeps griping that it's a claustrophobic hellhole and he has barely anywhere to store his belongings – many of which are still being kept in storage.
"It remains to be seen if he'll be able to display his many teddy bears – because they may well have been thrown out or donated by now."
Andrew’s Royal Fall From Grace
As RadarOnline.com reported, last year, Charles stripped away his scandal-scarred sibling's birthright title of prince, as well as that of the Duke of York, and ordered him out of the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor amid growing outrage over Andrew's links to dead convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
The disgraced ex-duke was previously banned from being a working royal in 2022 by Queen Elizabeth, who yanked her troublemaker son's palace paycheck months before her death after Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17. He denied Giuffre's accusations, but paid an estimated $16 million to settle her suit.
But since Charles assumed the throne in September 2022, things have gone from bad to worse for evicted Andrew, sources shared.
Andrew Grilled in Epstein Probe
Epstein investigation files released by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year appear to show the king's beleaguered brother knowingly shared confidential information from his work as the U.K.'s trade envoy with financier Epstein, who died under mysterious circumstances in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
Andrew was later arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Feb. 19 – his 66th birthday – by U.K. investigators, who scoured his current and former homes for possible evidence to prove he traded government secrets during his envoy tenure from 2001 to 2011 in an alleged moneymaking side hustle.
The former prince was treated like a lowly criminal as he was fingerprinted, photographed and grilled under oath for nearly 12 hours before being released without being charged.
Andrew Faces Life Behind Bars
Sources revealed Andrew remains under investigation, and experts believe if he were to be tried and convicted, the rattled royal could be locked up for life.
Speaking of the trailer, the insider added: "For the royals, it's all very unbecoming and beneath them – and yet another reminder of how far Andrew has fallen.
"He's gone from being waited on hand and foot in the ultimate luxury to living the life of a true commoner, slumming it by his standards. Needless to say, he's utterly humiliated, but deep down he must know that at this point he's lucky to have avoided a prison cell – at least, for now."