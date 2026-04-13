EXCLUSIVE: From the Palace to the Trailer Park — Radar Traces Andrew Windsor's Shameful Journey From Lap of Luxury to Lowest of the Low

The large white structure was discreetly installed inside a former stable block at exiled Andrew's Norfolk hideaway of Marsh Farms, a five-bedroom home on the Sandringham estate, which is personally owned by his brother King Charles , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Outcast Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has gone from prince of the United Kingdom to prince of the trailer park after a mobile home was plopped on the property where he'll permanently reside after being booted from the crown-owned Royal Lodge , sources said.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to have installed a mobile home at Marsh Farms on King Charles' Sandringham estate as a personal 'man cave.'

"Andrew is being typically evasive about the purpose of this mobile unit, but the word is he's using it as a man cave that will also serve as a place for himself and staff to store their belongings and use as a small extra room for various purposes, including office work," an insider said.

"He also intends to furnish it with Wi-Fi, a small kitchen and a bathroom area, so he can be self-contained and undistracted when he slinks off there.

"It's pretty bizarre given that the main property is large enough by most people's standards, but Andrew keeps griping that it's a claustrophobic hellhole and he has barely anywhere to store his belongings – many of which are still being kept in storage.

"It remains to be seen if he'll be able to display his many teddy bears – because they may well have been thrown out or donated by now."