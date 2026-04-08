Pam Bondi 'Cannot Escape Accountability,' Nancy Mace Declares — After It's Revealed the Fired Attorney General Will Not Attend Epstein Files Deposition
April 8 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Nancy Mace hit back after it was revealed that Pam Bondi would not be attending the upcoming deposition regarding her handling of the release of the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, April 8, Scott MacFarlane reported a spokesperson from the House Oversight Committee told him Bondi would be skipping the April 14 hearing because she is no longer U.S. Attorney General after being fired by President Donald Trump.
Pam Bondi to Skip Deposition
"The Department of Justice has stated Pam Bondi will not appear on April 14 for a deposition since she is no longer Attorney General and was subpoenaed in her capacity as Attorney General," MacFarlane posted on social media.
However, it's possible she could still be called under different wording.
"The Committee will contact Pam Bondi’s personal counsel to discuss next steps regarding scheduling her deposition," he added.
Nancy Mace Calls Pam Bondi Out
That same day, Mace declared Bondi "cannot escape accountability simply because she no longer holds the office of Attorney General."
"Our motion to subpoena Pam Bondi, which was passed by the Oversight Committee, was for Bondi by name, not by title," the Republican congresswoman claimed in a post shared to X. "She will still have to appear before the Oversight Committee for a sworn deposition. The American people deserve answers, and we expect her to appear as soon as a new date is set."
As Radar previously reported, Mace first announced Bondi would be subpoenaed in early March, saying the former AG "claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files," but alleged "they have not" actually done so.
"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed," she continued at the time. "Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."
"We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice," Mace said. "The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice. HOLD. THE. LINE."
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Candace Owens Claims Bondi and Trump Are Still on the 'Same Team'
This comes after conservative political commentator and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens suggested that Trump and Bondi were still "on the same team" and once "protected" the bombshell files together.
"People, I think, initially thought this must be related to her fumbling the Epstein files so hard. No, her and Trump are on the same team when it comes to the Epstein files. Please do not put that on Pam Bondi," she said during the April 2 installment of her YouTube series.
"Pam Bondi was doing as she was instructed to do by Trump, by Trump's orbit of friends who are all in the Epstein files," she alleged.
Trump's former personal defense attorney, Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, is set to take over – at least temporarily – as U.S. Attorney General in Bondi's absence.