Pam Bondi 'Cannot Escape Accountability,' Nancy Mace Declares — After It's Revealed the Fired Attorney General Will Not Attend Epstein Files Deposition

As Radar previously reported, Mace first announced Bondi would be subpoenaed in early March, saying the former AG "claims the DOJ has released all of the Epstein files," but alleged "they have not" actually done so.

"The Epstein case is one of the greatest cover-ups in American history. His global sex trafficking network is larger than what is being revealed," she continued at the time. "Three million documents have been released, and we still don't have the full truth. Videos are missing. Audio is missing. Logs are missing. There are millions more documents out there."

"We want to know why the DOJ is more focused on shielding the powerful than delivering justice," Mace said. "The American people deserve answers, victims deserve justice. HOLD. THE. LINE."