Meghan Kelly Blasts Sydney Sweeney for 'Sexualizing Infancy' by Dressing Up as a Baby in Shocking New 'Euphoria' Storyline

Her criticism comes after viewers slammed the show's writers for the hyper sexual depictions of its female characters.

A trailer for the entire season depicts Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, dressed as a baby in a compromising sexual position. Kelly claimed this was "sexualizing infancy."

The former Fox News anchor analyzed the recent trailer alongside the hosts of the Ruthless podcast on the Megyn Kelly Show.

"The truth is – this is sexualizing infancy. That's what this is," Kelly said to her co-hosts while showing an image of Sweeney, 28, "spread eagle" on a couch in a baby costume.