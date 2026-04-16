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Home > News > Megyn Kelly

Meghan Kelly Blasts Sydney Sweeney for 'Sexualizing Infancy' by Dressing Up as a Baby in Shocking New 'Euphoria' Storyline

picture of Megyn Kelly and Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA; @hbomax/YouTube

Megyn Kelly has blasted Sydney Sweeney for 'sexualising infancy' by dressing up as a baby in new 'Euphoria' series.

April 16 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly has blasted Sydney Sweeney for "sexualizing infancy" by wearing a baby costume in the new series of Euphoria, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The political commentator, 55, says the scene, which sees Sydney's character play dress up to film adult content, crossed the moral line.

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Sydney Sweeney's Raunchy Role

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picture of sydney sweeney
Source: @hbomax;YouTube

The actress' character, Cassie Howard, films adult content in the new season of 'Euphoria.'.

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Her criticism comes after viewers slammed the show's writers for the hyper sexual depictions of its female characters.

A trailer for the entire season depicts Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, dressed as a baby in a compromising sexual position. Kelly claimed this was "sexualizing infancy."

The former Fox News anchor analyzed the recent trailer alongside the hosts of the Ruthless podcast on the Megyn Kelly Show.

"The truth is – this is sexualizing infancy. That's what this is," Kelly said to her co-hosts while showing an image of Sweeney, 28, "spread eagle" on a couch in a baby costume.

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Source: @hbomax;YouTube

Viewers have also slammed new series.

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Kelly slammed Sweeney for agreeing to the X-rated storyline, referencing another scene from the first episode where she was dressed as a dog and barked for her romantic partner, Nate Jacobs, played by Jacob Elordi.

In the series, Sweeney's character is exploring a career as an OnlyFans model.

The podcast host also blasted show creator Sam Levinson for "injecting nudity" into scenes so the actresses would have to take their clothes off.

Kelly speculated the show's cast put up with the excessive nudity because they want to be stars, but noted that some stories have leaked to the press that the women were uncomfortable.

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'Euphoria' Creator Is A 'Problem'

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Source: MEGA

Kelly went off on Sydney and 'Euphoria' creator, Sam Levinson.

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She then slammed Levinson as "at a minimum a jerk, and more than likely – a problem."

Kelly argued the controversial scenes were an example of "Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is," adding that most "normal people," including Sweeney's fans, will recoil at her dressed as a baby.

It’s not the first time Kelly has laid into Sweeney. When the Anyone But You' star wore a see-through silver gown on the red carpet, she once again sparked conversation.

Kelly said, "I object to this. I disapprove of the dress she wore because it's completely see-through. You can see her entire nipples."

Back in July, Sweeney's name was on Kelly's tongue once again when the actress was seen at Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez.

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Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney previously encountered Kelly's wrath.

"How does she wind up there?" Kelly questioned, before launching into a brutal jab: "Sydney Sweeney's the new toast of the town out there because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody's obsessed with."

However, Kelly did defend the Christy actress for handling the controversy over her American Eagle "Good Genes" commercial "like a boss" and blasted the ad's critics.

She argued that people are "upset because it’s about who gets to be the face of America's Best Genes. They think it’s no accident that they’ve chosen a white, thin woman because you’re, I guess, not allowed to celebrate those things in any way, shape, or form.

"But they’re completely ignoring the reference to her body, which is the thing she’s famous for. It’s just absurd," Kelly explained.

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