Nancy Guthrie Case Bombshell: DNA Evidence Rushed to FBI's Elite Quantico Lab After Early Tests Failed to ID Suspect — As Elderly Woman Remains Missing

NewsNation’s Brian Entin dropped the bombshell on April 16, revealing that a Florida lab hired by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office has shipped key evidence to the FBI’s Quantico facility for high-tech genetic testing.

The move comes after months of behind-the-scenes tension, with the FBI reportedly pushing to handle the evidence from the start while local authorities stuck with their contracted private lab following Nancy’s February 1 abduction.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously revealed that their lab determined the DNA samples were "mixed," meaning they contained genetic evidence from two or more people.

The FBI did run the previous samples through its CODIS DNA database, but failed to find a match.