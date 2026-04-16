EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Facing Accusations She's 'Out to Fleece Tiger Woods For All the Cash He's Got'
April 16 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Shamed Sarah Ferguson is facing accusations she is attempting to "insert herself" into Tiger Woods' latest scandal to rinse him of cash, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ferguson, 66, the former Duchess of York, is believed to have reached out to Woods, 50, after his recent arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence, as he enters a period of rehabilitation – but insiders told us critics are warning her offer of support is being seen as opportunistic rather than genuine.
Did Sarah Ferguson Reach Out to Vulnerable Tiger Woods?
The move comes as Ferguson herself continues to navigate the fallout from past controversies, including her links to Jeffrey Epstein, while Woods again finds his personal life under intense public focus despite a career that includes more than 100 professional wins and global endorsement deals.
Their apparent reconnection has reignited questions about Ferguson's motivations, given her long-standing fascination with the golfer.
Insiders said the outreach has prompted unease in some quarters.
It has been suggested Ferguson may be seeking to align herself with Woods during a vulnerable moment so she can ask for a handout, as she battles to secure permanent accommodation after being booted out of the Royal Lodge mansion in London, she shared with her former husband, the disgraced ex-Prince Andrew, due to their joint relationship with sex trafficker Epstein.
Concerns Over Potential Emotional Opportunism
"There are real concerns this could be perceived as a kind of emotional opportunism," one source said.
"Sarah is offering herself up as a shoulder for Tiger to cry on, but critics are already questioning whether it looks like she's trying to attach herself to him for her own ends.
"People around Tiger will see her move as a calculated move rather than an act of empathy, especially given her history of gravitating toward high-profile figures in moments of crisis so she can ask for cash – and maybe try and fleece him for all he's got!"
The renewed attention has revived longstanding claims about Ferguson's earlier attempts to get close to Woods when they first crossed paths decades ago.
According to one source, her interest in the golfer was unmistakable from the outset.
Sarah Ferguson 'Was Interested' in Tiger Woods
"Sarah Ferguson made it very clear she was interested in Tiger Woods back when he was at the peak of his fame," one insider said.
"He never reciprocated, and it didn't go anywhere, but that initial fascination never fully disappeared." Over time, Ferguson is said to have reframed her interest as a form of admiration and support for the sportsman.
"She has always kept an eye on what he's doing," another source said. "So when this latest incident happened, it triggered that instinct to reach out again and try to be part of his support network."
Woods' personal struggles have repeatedly drawn global attention, from widely reported infidelity scandals to his previous DUI arrest in 2017.
Inner Circle Wary of Distractions During Recovery
His latest run-in with cops has renewed concerns about his well-being, with those close to him emphasizing the importance of a controlled recovery environment.
Sources said Woods' inner circle is now tightly managing access as he focuses on rehabilitation. "Tiger is effectively in a protective bubble right now," one insider said.
"There's a very small group of trusted people around him, and they are being extremely selective about who gets through – and that will include Fergie. Even if there's some level of familiarity there, the people managing his recovery will be wary."
The insider added: "They won't want any added complications or distractions, particularly from someone whose involvement could attract additional media attention and end up in Sarah asking for a handout at probably the most vulnerable moment of her life."