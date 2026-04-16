EXCLUSIVE: Read Brian Hooker's 'Eerily Calm' Messages to Friend Immediately After Missing Wife Lynette 'Fell Overboard and 'Drifted Away' in Bahamas

Lynette was last seen on Saturday, April 4, in the Bahamas with her husband. The two were taking a small dinghy from Hope Town to their yacht when, according to Brian, they encountered some rough waters and heavy winds, and Lynette was thrown overboard.

She hasn't been seen since.

On Monday, after news of her disappearance spread, a friend reached out to Brian to ask if it was true.

"Yes brother I'm afraid so, off the dingy in some choppy seeds [sic] on the way back to the sailboat," he responded matter-of-factly.