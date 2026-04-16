EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Euphoria' Is Set To Be Kicked Off Air After Becoming 'TV's Most Poisonous Show'

Its third season, returning after more than four years, is widely expected to be its last.

The show, which graphically delves into teen addiction, drugs, identity and sexuality alongside mental health struggles, has also attracted controversy for its nudity, alleged on-set tensions, and cast disputes involving actors including Zendaya and Sweeney.

Behind the scenes, sources also tell us any narrative of a "planned" ending masks deeper concerns within HBO, the tensions could spill into an all-out cancel culture scandal.

"The public line is that Euphoria is wrapping up by choice, but internally it's a very different story," one television executive told RadarOnline.com .

They added: "The reality is, it's being kicked off air by network bosses because it's become synonymous with controversy, and has been labelled as TV's most poisonous show by some in the business."