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Home > Entertainment > Zendaya
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EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Euphoria' Is Set To Be Kicked Off Air After Becoming 'TV's Most Poisonous Show'

Photo of 'Euphoria' S3 key art
Source: HBO Max

'Euphoria' sparked controversy as critics called it TV's most toxic show and pushed for cancellation.

April 16 2026, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

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Euphoria is facing more scandal, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the drama is being shoved off air after its third season amid fears it has become "TV's most toxic show" – despite PR messaging its third season marks the end of its run by choice.

The HBO series, created by Sam Levinson and starring A-listers Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, has been one of the network's biggest hits since its 2019 debut, earning 25 Emmy nominations and nine wins.

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HBO Executives Prepare to Wrap Toxic Series

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Photo of Zendaya and Sweeney Sydney
Source: Mega

HBO bosses reportedly shoved 'Euphoria' off the air amid fears it became television's 'most poisonous' show.

Its third season, returning after more than four years, is widely expected to be its last.

The show, which graphically delves into teen addiction, drugs, identity and sexuality alongside mental health struggles, has also attracted controversy for its nudity, alleged on-set tensions, and cast disputes involving actors including Zendaya and Sweeney.

Behind the scenes, sources also tell us any narrative of a "planned" ending masks deeper concerns within HBO, the tensions could spill into an all-out cancel culture scandal.

"The public line is that Euphoria is wrapping up by choice, but internally it's a very different story," one television executive told RadarOnline.com.

They added: "The reality is, it's being kicked off air by network bosses because it's become synonymous with controversy, and has been labelled as TV's most poisonous show by some in the business."

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Network Fears Cancel Culture and On Set Tensions

Photo of Jacob Elordi
Source: Mega

Jacob Elordi described the grueling filming process as 'being in hell' during lengthy production days.

A second TV industry insider added: "Executives are terrified of the potential for scandal in the current cancel culture and woke climate. The show has picked up a reputation as 'toxic,' and that's not something networks want hanging over them."

The controversies surrounding the series extend far beyond its on-screen content. Allegations of a difficult working environment emerged in 2022, with anonymous crew members claiming long filming days, limited breaks and safety concerns.

HBO denied the accusations at the time, stating productions were in full compliance with industry guidelines.

Elordi later described filming a party scene as exhausting, saying: "The thing is, we do it for so long. We shot that party for over a week, so very quickly it's like being in hell.

"It's like being in a party that you don't want to be in. At all. And you can't wait (to leave.)"

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Reported Rifts Between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney

Photo of Zendaya and Sweeney Sydney
Source: Mega

Reports of a bitter rift emerged between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney over political differences and Tom Holland.

Cast tensions have also drawn attention, particularly reports of a rift between Zendaya and Sweeney.

The pair, once close, are said to have clashed over Sweeney "flirting" with Zendaya's partner Tom Holland, as well as their massive political differences – with Sweeney tied to the Republican party and being hailed as a right-wing heroine, while Zendaya is a die-hard MAGA hater.

Zendaya is also said to have grown furious with Euphoria creator Levinson's obsession with graphic sex scenes on the show, and his much-mocked series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

The show has also faced criticism from advocacy groups, including drug abuse experts who say it glamorizes and misrepresents teen substance use.

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Photo of 'Euphoria' S3 key art
Source: HBO Max

The third season returned to screens after a four-year hiatus marked by mounting behind-the-scenes tensions.

Despite controversies continuing to rage around Euphoria's third run, Zendaya has defended the series, previously saying: "Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing.

"If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain.

"And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

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