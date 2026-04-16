Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > David Charvet
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Icon Hits Back at Allegations He Killed Neighbor's Dog in 'Hit-and-Run' Accident — And Denies Fleeing Scene

david charvet
Source: mega

David Charvet slammed allegations he was part of a hit-and-run that killed a pet dog.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

David Charvet insists a woman who claimed the Baywatch star hit and killed one of her dogs and then sped away is not telling the truth, RadarOnline.com can report.

And it seems local law enforcement officers agree, as he has now been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Conflicting Accounts

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
david charvet
Source: mega

The actor said his version of events differed from his accusers.

As Radar reported, a woman named Vera Errico claimed she was walking her three dogs just before 6 a.m. in a gated Malibu community when she said Charvet hit her 11-year-old white English Labrador with his Ford Super Duty truck.

Errico and her husband rushed the injured dog to a veterinarian, but the pet had to be euthanized.

The woman insisted the dogs were leashed, but in an exclusive statement to Radar, Charvet's publicist disagreed.

"David Charvet is an animal lover and responsible dog owner who would never intentionally harm an animal," the statement reads. "At approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, while driving through his neighborhood in low-light conditions, he encountered a neighbor walking three dogs off leash in the middle of the street.

"He slowed his vehicle and moved to the side to pass safely. As he did so, one of the dogs moved under the vehicle. He immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene until authorities arrived."

Article continues below advertisement

David Charvet is Cleared

david charvet
Source: mega

Officials agreed, and he was soon cleared of any charges.

The statement continues: "He fully cooperated with the investigation and made himself available for any further help. His thoughts are with the family who lost their dog."

Questions about the alleged crime were raised almost immediately, after a law enforcement source told TMZ the incident could not have been considered a "hit-and-run" since Charvet called authorities after it happened. Instead, a deputy took a "traffic collision" report from Errico.

A few hours later, Charvet was officially cleared of the accident.

Article continues below advertisement

david charvet and pamela anderson
Source: MEGA

Charvet dated 'Baywatch' co-star Pamela Anderson for two years.

Charvet rose to fame in the '90s beach drama Baywatch as hunky lifeguard Matt Brody. He starred in 70 episodes of the classic show, between seasons 3 and 6, alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.

The now 53-year-old dated Anderson from 1992 to 1994.

After leaving Baywatch in 1996, Charvet went on to play Craig Field on Melrose Place, appearing on 46 episodes between 1996 and 1998.

Charvet married model Brooke Burke in 2011. The two share two children, daughter Heaven and son Shaya. However, the couple announced their separation in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2020.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
brian and lynette hooker.

EXCLUSIVE: Missing U.S. Woman Lynette Hooker Was Previously 'Accused of Domestic Violence' Against Husband Brian — Read The Police Report 

Photo of Bon Jovi band

EXCLUSIVE: The One Hair-Raising Reason Jon Bon Jovi Is Being Slated Over Upcoming 'Vanity' Biopic

Sued for 'Stealing' Appliances

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

david charvet brooke burke
Source: mega

He was married to Brooke Burke from 2011 to 2020

Charvet and Burke were involved in a scandal during their dating phase in 2009, when they were sued for "knowingly" purchasing stolen items.

According to the court papers, the couple allegedly bought $70,000 worth of appliances for their Malibu home in 2007 from EuroConcepts, a high-end Los Angeles design showroom, from a dirty employee who sold them "stolen" items out the back door.

The couple ended up settling with the store, but maintained their innocence. In an exclusive interview with Radar in 2010, Charvet said bluntly: "We didn't steal any appliances. Go take a look at our kitchen, it's all ours and paid for."

He further scoffed, "We have Bentleys in the garage. Why would we need to steal a stove and refrigerator? That's such bulls--t."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.