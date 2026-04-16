EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Icon Hits Back at Allegations He Killed Neighbor's Dog in 'Hit-and-Run' Accident — And Denies Fleeing Scene
April 16 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
David Charvet insists a woman who claimed the Baywatch star hit and killed one of her dogs and then sped away is not telling the truth, RadarOnline.com can report.
And it seems local law enforcement officers agree, as he has now been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.
Conflicting Accounts
As Radar reported, a woman named Vera Errico claimed she was walking her three dogs just before 6 a.m. in a gated Malibu community when she said Charvet hit her 11-year-old white English Labrador with his Ford Super Duty truck.
Errico and her husband rushed the injured dog to a veterinarian, but the pet had to be euthanized.
The woman insisted the dogs were leashed, but in an exclusive statement to Radar, Charvet's publicist disagreed.
"David Charvet is an animal lover and responsible dog owner who would never intentionally harm an animal," the statement reads. "At approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, while driving through his neighborhood in low-light conditions, he encountered a neighbor walking three dogs off leash in the middle of the street.
"He slowed his vehicle and moved to the side to pass safely. As he did so, one of the dogs moved under the vehicle. He immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene until authorities arrived."
David Charvet is Cleared
The statement continues: "He fully cooperated with the investigation and made himself available for any further help. His thoughts are with the family who lost their dog."
Questions about the alleged crime were raised almost immediately, after a law enforcement source told TMZ the incident could not have been considered a "hit-and-run" since Charvet called authorities after it happened. Instead, a deputy took a "traffic collision" report from Errico.
A few hours later, Charvet was officially cleared of the accident.
Charvet rose to fame in the '90s beach drama Baywatch as hunky lifeguard Matt Brody. He starred in 70 episodes of the classic show, between seasons 3 and 6, alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.
The now 53-year-old dated Anderson from 1992 to 1994.
After leaving Baywatch in 1996, Charvet went on to play Craig Field on Melrose Place, appearing on 46 episodes between 1996 and 1998.
Charvet married model Brooke Burke in 2011. The two share two children, daughter Heaven and son Shaya. However, the couple announced their separation in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2020.
Sued for 'Stealing' Appliances
Charvet and Burke were involved in a scandal during their dating phase in 2009, when they were sued for "knowingly" purchasing stolen items.
According to the court papers, the couple allegedly bought $70,000 worth of appliances for their Malibu home in 2007 from EuroConcepts, a high-end Los Angeles design showroom, from a dirty employee who sold them "stolen" items out the back door.
The couple ended up settling with the store, but maintained their innocence. In an exclusive interview with Radar in 2010, Charvet said bluntly: "We didn't steal any appliances. Go take a look at our kitchen, it's all ours and paid for."
He further scoffed, "We have Bentleys in the garage. Why would we need to steal a stove and refrigerator? That's such bulls--t."