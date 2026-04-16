EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Icon Hits Back at Allegations He Killed Neighbor's Dog in 'Hit-and-Run' Accident — And Denies Fleeing Scene

As Radar reported, a woman named Vera Errico claimed she was walking her three dogs just before 6 a.m. in a gated Malibu community when she said Charvet hit her 11-year-old white English Labrador with his Ford Super Duty truck.

Errico and her husband rushed the injured dog to a veterinarian, but the pet had to be euthanized.

The woman insisted the dogs were leashed, but in an exclusive statement to Radar, Charvet's publicist disagreed.

"David Charvet is an animal lover and responsible dog owner who would never intentionally harm an animal," the statement reads. "At approximately 5:30 a.m. this morning, while driving through his neighborhood in low-light conditions, he encountered a neighbor walking three dogs off leash in the middle of the street.

"He slowed his vehicle and moved to the side to pass safely. As he did so, one of the dogs moved under the vehicle. He immediately stopped, called 911, and remained at the scene until authorities arrived."