'Baywatch' Icon Accused of 'Hit-and-Run' After Pickup Truck Allegedly Kills Dog in Malibu Gated Community

Vera Errico said she was walking her three dogs just before 6 a.m. in a gated community. The dogs were all on leashes and held by Errico.

She told TMZ the Baywatch star hit her 11-year-old white English Labrador with his Ford Super Duty truck, then sped outside the gates, before he apparently called police.

Errico and her husband rushed the injured dog to a veterinarian, but the pet had to be euthanized. The couple is said to be filling out a police report accusing the 53-year-old of hit-and-run.

Charvet has yet to tell his side of the story.