'Baywatch' Icon Accused of 'Hit-and-Run' After Pickup Truck Allegedly Kills Dog in Malibu Gated Community
April 16 2026, Updated 11:54 a.m. ET
Original Baywatch icon David Charvet has been accused of a hit-and-run involving someone's beloved pet dog, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor reportedly hit the dog with his pickup truck in Malibu early Thursday morning, and then took off.
Vera Errico said she was walking her three dogs just before 6 a.m. in a gated community. The dogs were all on leashes and held by Errico.
She told TMZ the Baywatch star hit her 11-year-old white English Labrador with his Ford Super Duty truck, then sped outside the gates, before he apparently called police.
Errico and her husband rushed the injured dog to a veterinarian, but the pet had to be euthanized. The couple is said to be filling out a police report accusing the 53-year-old of hit-and-run.
Charvet has yet to tell his side of the story.
Charvet rose to fame in the '90s beach drama Baywatch as hunky lifeguard Matt Brody. He starred in 70 episodes of the classic show, between seasons 3 and 6, alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson.
After leaving Baywatch in 1996, Charvet went on to play Craig Field on Melrose Place, appearing on 46 episodes between 1996 and 1998.