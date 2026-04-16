Sarah Ferguson Found Hiding Out at Luxurious Resort in Austria 2 Months After Disgraced Ex-Husband Andrew Windsor's Arrest
April 16 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been found near a luxury ski resort in Austria nearly two months after her disgraced ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prior to the shock sighting, the former Duchess of York had not been spotted publicly in roughly seven months and it was unclear where she was staying.
Fergie Spotted in Austria
In photos obtained by The Sun, Fergie appeared to be trying to fly under the radar as she wore a dark jacket, matching pants and glasses in the Austrian ski village.
Further adding to the low-key look, she had her bright red hair tucked up into a baseball cap, making her iconic locks only somewhat visible from the back and the side.
Lying 'Low' While the 'Heat Is on'
"Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps," a source spilled to the outlet earlier this week. "She hasn’t been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way."
According to the source, her outfit was "obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognized" by locals and tourists.
"The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time," added the source. "So, it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on."
The resort is reported to run visitors around $2,700 per night.