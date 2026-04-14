EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Files Shocker — What Princess Diana Knew About Serial Predator

As RadarOnline.com readers know, evidence released by the U.S. Department of Justice has shown that Diana's former brother-in-law, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had close friendships with Epstein.

Andrew has denied allegations that he twice had sex with Epstein slave Virginia Giuffre, though he paid the late woman an estimated $16 million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.

The disgraced royal has since had his titles of prince and Duke of York stripped by his brother King Charles – Diana's ex-husband – due to his ties to the sketchy financier.

Andrew and Ferguson, both 66, have also obeyed the miffed monarch's order to vacate the crown-owned Royal Lodge as courtiers said Buckingham Palace seeks to distance itself from the ballooning Epstein scandal.