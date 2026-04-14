EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Files Shocker — What Princess Diana Knew About Serial Predator
April 14 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Reviled pervert Jeffrey Epstein trafficked a woman to billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed – father of Princess Diana's last lover, Dodi Fayed – according to a bombshell claim from the gal, who's one of the notorious sex creep's accusers, triggering questions about what the late royal might have known about the dead pedophile's evil actions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Speaking of the moneyman, who died at 66 in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, an insider said: "Epstein's tentacles were absolutely everywhere. He made it his mission to befriend or at least get to know everyone worth knowing as far as celebrities, politicians and VIPs within high society – and, of course, royals fell very heavily into that latter bracket."
Andrew’s Epstein Scandal Fallout
As RadarOnline.com readers know, evidence released by the U.S. Department of Justice has shown that Diana's former brother-in-law, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had close friendships with Epstein.
Andrew has denied allegations that he twice had sex with Epstein slave Virginia Giuffre, though he paid the late woman an estimated $16 million in 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.
The disgraced royal has since had his titles of prince and Duke of York stripped by his brother King Charles – Diana's ex-husband – due to his ties to the sketchy financier.
Andrew and Ferguson, both 66, have also obeyed the miffed monarch's order to vacate the crown-owned Royal Lodge as courtiers said Buckingham Palace seeks to distance itself from the ballooning Epstein scandal.
Diana Link to Epstein Scandal
Now, Diana – who perished at 36 following a 1997 Paris car crash that also took the life of film producer Dodi, 42 – may be in danger of being tainted by Epstein's revolting legacy, sources said.
A woman publicly identified only as Natalie has claimed in an interview with a U.K. newspaper that the manipulative monster sent her to Mohamed when she was just a teen, setting her up to be sexually assaulted by the late Egyptian businessman, on known or how close he managed to get to Diana," the insider said.
"Toward the end of her life, she was incredibly close with Mohamed. He was due to be her official father-in-law once she married [Dodi], and apparently Epstein was excited because he stood to gain more access to Diana through his friendship with Mohamed."
Probe Targets Diana’s Inner Circle
The former Harrods owner, who died in 2023 at age 94, is being posthumously investigated by British police over allegations that he sexually abused scores of females.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources have claimed that Epstein served up women and girls to the world's rich and powerful with the intent to blackmail them and had a penchant for the high life.
"It's naive and delusional for anyone to think that Diana wouldn't have been apprised about Epstein and how he operated – especially as she was also extremely close to Sarah," the insider observed.
Diana Dragged Into Epstein Storm
The insider continued: "It was one of those things she turned a blind eye to, like so many others who were in Epstein's orbit.
"But as more details emerge with respect to Mohamed's alleged connection with Epstein, more questions are being asked about what type of hold [Epstein] may have had – if any – over Diana.
"This monster already found a way into the monarchy's inner sanctum through Andrew. If it turns out that Diana was caught up with Epstein, too – even through no fault of her own – it would be a massive headache for the royal family."