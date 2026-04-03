EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Scandal Tourists' Given Hilarious Nickname as They Turn His New Home Into 'One of UK's Biggest Attractions'
April 3 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor has become the focus of a growing wave of "scandal tourism," with visitors descending on his temporary home in Norfolk – prompting locals to nickname the sightseers "Crown Ghouls."
Andrew, 66, has been living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate since February, after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office.
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The investigation centers on whether he shared confidential government information during his time as a UK trade envoy in Asia in 2010 and 2011, after his association with Jeffrey Epstein had already drawn scrutiny following the pedophile's 2008 conviction.
Former Prince Andrew, who has consistently denied wrongdoing, was released "under investigation" by cops, but the case has intensified public fascination with his movements and whereabouts.
A source familiar with activity around the estate told us: "There has been a noticeable surge in visitors treating the area almost like a spectacle – people are driving in specifically to catch a glimpse or film the property, which has led to the 'Crown Ghouls' nickname taking hold locally."
Another insider added: "It reflects a kind of morbid curiosity, where the seriousness of the allegations is being overshadowed by a desire to witness the fallout up close."
Residents in Wolferton, a small hamlet near Wood Farm, have reported a steady increase in traffic, with cars stopping to take photographs and videos of the property.
Some visitors have also been seen taking selfies near the entrance, while others gather in small groups hoping to spot Mountbatten-Windsor.
A resident said: "It's become a talking point in the area because it's so unusual – people are coming from outside just to see where he is staying, even though it's otherwise a quiet and remote place."
"There's frustration as well, because the roads aren't built for this kind of attention, and it's disrupting what is normally a very peaceful community," another added.
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The Sandringham estate's Land Rover Safari Tour, which costs $211 per person, now passes by the entrance to Wood Farm as part of its route, as well as Marsh Farm, a nearby five-bedroom property where Andrew is expected to move once refurbishment work is complete.
The inclusion of both locations has further fueled interest among visitors.
The surge in visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the shamed royal follows renewed attention on his past links to Epstein, whose network and associations have been the subject of extensive investigation and document releases.
Police inquiries are ongoing into whether Andrew improperly handled sensitive material during his time as a trade envoy, a role he held after Epstein's conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.
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The allegations have added a new dimension to longstanding scrutiny over his judgment and associations.
A source close to the situation said: "The combination of historical controversy and current investigation has created a level of public interest that is spilling over into real-world behavior, with people treating the location almost as a landmark."
Another insider added: "It raises questions about the line between legitimate public interest and intrusion into private space, particularly when legal matters are still unresolved."
Windsor is said to have been making huge demands to King Charles about fitting out his "retirement home," which sources said are driving the monarch "mad with frustration."
The former duke is said to have requested curtains from Royal Lodge be moved and altered to fit Marsh Farm, a process said to have required specialist adjustments at considerable expense.
He is also understood to have arranged for artwork from his former residence to be transported and rehung, despite some pieces being too large for the new property's walls, with premium removals firm Gander and White reportedly handling the task.
A palace source told us: "There is a growing sense of frustration from the King's side because he had been very clear about keeping expenses under control.
"The continued focus on details like transferring and altering curtains, as well as relocating artwork, is being viewed as exceeding what was originally agreed and pushing the budget beyond acceptable limits."