EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Scandal Tourists' Given Hilarious Nickname as They Turn His New Home Into 'One of UK's Biggest Attractions'

The investigation centers on whether he shared confidential government information during his time as a UK trade envoy in Asia in 2010 and 2011, after his association with Jeffrey Epstein had already drawn scrutiny following the pedophile's 2008 conviction.

Former Prince Andrew, who has consistently denied wrongdoing, was released "under investigation" by cops, but the case has intensified public fascination with his movements and whereabouts.

A source familiar with activity around the estate told us: "There has been a noticeable surge in visitors treating the area almost like a spectacle – people are driving in specifically to catch a glimpse or film the property, which has led to the 'Crown Ghouls' nickname taking hold locally."

Another insider added: "It reflects a kind of morbid curiosity, where the seriousness of the allegations is being overshadowed by a desire to witness the fallout up close."