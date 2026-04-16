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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams MAGA Pastor Defending Trump's 'Blasphemous' Jesus AI Image — As She Claims Prez Knows How to 'Manipulate His Followers'

Marjorie Taylor Greene called the image of Trump 'blasphemous.'
Source: MEGA; Truth Social

Marjorie Taylor Greene called the image of Trump 'blasphemous.'

April 16 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed on MAGA-supporting pastor Franklin Graham after he brushed off Donald Trump's bizarre AI-generated image that appeared to depict himself as Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fake photo of the POTUS, 79, wearing long white and red robes as golden light emanated from his hands to heal an ailing patient caused an uproar as many labeled the image offensive and "blasphemous."

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Franklin Graham's Defense of Trump

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Franklin is the son of famed evangelist Billy Graham.
Source: MEGA

Franklin is the son of famed evangelist Billy Graham.

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed he did post the image to his Truth Social platform, but he claimed he thought it was supposed to be him as a doctor or a Red Cross worker.

On Thursday, April 16, Graham, 73, said he didn't believe the Prez would "knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ" and noted he was "thankful" that the controversial politician supposedly cleared up the situation with his explanation.

"When I looked at the illustration, I didn’t jump to the same conclusion as some. There were no spiritual references—no halo, there were no crosses, no angels," he continued via X. "It was a flag, soldiers, a nurse, fighter planes, eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and I think this is a lot to do about nothing. There is so much ill-intended speculation. I think his enemies are always foaming at the mouth at any possible opportunity to make him look bad."

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MTG Accuses Pastor of 'Making Excuses' for Trump

Donald Trump claimed he thought he was depicted as a doctor, not Jesus Christ.
Source: @donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump claimed he thought he was depicted as a doctor, not Jesus Christ.

Greene, 51, who was once a fierce Trump supporter, slammed both Graham and the president in a fiery post on X, as she shared side-by-side comparisons of the AI-image of Trump and paintings of Jesus Christ.

"If you search 'pictures of Jesus' most of them show Jesus in white with a red robe over his shoulders," the former congresswoman pointed out.

"Franklin Graham of all people, who is frequently at the WH and with Trump, should be leading Trump to be a Christian," she ranted, "NOT telling other Christians that Trump did nothing wrong when he committed blasphemy."

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'He Never Apologized'

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump knows how to 'manipulate' his supporters.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed Donald Trump knows how to 'manipulate' his supporters.

Greene further claimed that Trump knew what he was "doing" and what was posted, as she accused him of telling the public an "absurd" lie after facing backlash.

"He knows how to manipulate his followers," she continued. "And he’s not sorry, he never apologized."

"Pay attention to ACTIONS, not words that tell you what you want to hear," Greene concluded.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced concerns for Donald Trump's mental stability.
Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced concerns for Donald Trump's mental stability.

During a recent interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Greene was asked whether she truly believed the POTUS should be removed from office amid increasingly erratic social media posts.

"I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization of people," she replied, referring to an Easter Sunday post where Trump appeared to imply he would destroy all of Iran if there was no peace agreement.

"That would include all the innocent people in that country that have nothing to do with the war, especially after President Trump said, this was about freeing the Iranian people from the Iranian regime," she said at the time.

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