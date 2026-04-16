Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams MAGA Pastor Defending Trump's 'Blasphemous' Jesus AI Image — As She Claims Prez Knows How to 'Manipulate His Followers'

Earlier this week, Trump confirmed he did post the image to his Truth Social platform, but he claimed he thought it was supposed to be him as a doctor or a Red Cross worker.

On Thursday, April 16, Graham, 73, said he didn't believe the Prez would "knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ" and noted he was "thankful" that the controversial politician supposedly cleared up the situation with his explanation.

"When I looked at the illustration, I didn’t jump to the same conclusion as some. There were no spiritual references—no halo, there were no crosses, no angels," he continued via X. "It was a flag, soldiers, a nurse, fighter planes, eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and I think this is a lot to do about nothing. There is so much ill-intended speculation. I think his enemies are always foaming at the mouth at any possible opportunity to make him look bad."