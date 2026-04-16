Trump's 'Flirty' Comment to Married Content Creator Exposed — After Prez Rushed to Compliment Her on Golf Course in Awkward Moment

Coates told the outlet the encounter with the president was "exciting and fun," and claimed Trump even poked fun at her husband, Mark, who was filming the exchange.

After Mark put the phone down, Coates claimed Trump asked, "Is that your husband?" before he quipped, "You can do better than that!"

Despite the joke at her husband's expense, Coates revealed she found it "hilarious." However, not everyone was laughing, as one critic raged, "Trump is such a dirty old man. What does he see when he looks in the mirror?

"I guess he doesn't see how decrepit he is. He is just disgusting in every way."