Trump's 'Flirty' Comment to Married Content Creator Exposed — After Prez Rushed to Compliment Her on Golf Course in Awkward Moment
April 16 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
President Trump couldn't help but "flirt" with a married content creator he stopped dead in his tracks for, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Over the weekend, the 79-year-old abruptly stopped his golf cart to take a photo with Nina Coates, making sure to offer her some advice, according to Daily Beast.
'You Can Do Better Than That'
Coates told the outlet the encounter with the president was "exciting and fun," and claimed Trump even poked fun at her husband, Mark, who was filming the exchange.
After Mark put the phone down, Coates claimed Trump asked, "Is that your husband?" before he quipped, "You can do better than that!"
Despite the joke at her husband's expense, Coates revealed she found it "hilarious." However, not everyone was laughing, as one critic raged, "Trump is such a dirty old man. What does he see when he looks in the mirror?
"I guess he doesn't see how decrepit he is. He is just disgusting in every way."
Trump Stops to Take Photo With Married Content Creator
Another went off, "What’s wrong with these people that think there's anything funny or right about this! It's appalling," and one user asked, "How gross and awkward is that?"
The now-viral awkward moment unfolded as Trump, who turns 80 in June, sat in a golf cart next to his grandson, Don Jr.'s 17-year-old son, and called out to Coates, who was jumping up and down trying to get the former reality star's attention.
After Trump stopped his golf cart in its tracks, he headed toward Coates, raving, "She's in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?... Is that your husband?"
It's also not the first time Trump has ogled someone of the opposite sex.
In October 2025, Trump welcomed conservative influencers and commentators to discuss Antifa, and it was at this point that ex-TV journalist Brandi Kruse decided to gush she had "recovered from TDS."
Trump Derangement Syndrome is a term used to describe liberals' negative reactions to the president.
"I'm living proof that you can recover from TDS," which is a term used to describe liberals' negative reactions to the controversial president.
She explained at the time: "... By the way, it's much better to not have TDS... I'm happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement."
Trump Drools Over Pam Bondi
"Very attractive," Trump quickly replied. "I'm glad you no longer have TDS. I feel very good about that."
Before firing his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, Trump had also informed her how attractive he found her during his cabinet meeting on August 26.
While dissing the physical appearances of "aged" New York Senator Chuck Schumer and "slob" Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Trump then looked across the table at Bondi, 60.
"When you're in politics, looks don't matter," Trump joked while gazing at Bondi. "Look at Pam, I would never say she's beautiful, because that would be the end of my political career," the married Commander-in-Chief added, as the room laughed.