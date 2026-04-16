Ted Cruz Shuts Down Meghan Markle for Claiming She's the 'Most Trolled Person in the World' — And Insists Trump Holds That Title

"Oh, I don't know about that," Cruz scoffed when asked by a TMZ cameraman about Markle's trolling victim claim.

"Oh, I'd probably say Donald Trump," was his reply when asked who he thought earned the title of "most trolled."

Cruz pointed out the Commander-in-Chief was regularly mocked on social media, adding that some of it was "fair" and some was "unfair."

However, unlike the ex-royal, Cruz said he takes no issue with it.

"If it's funny, I laugh at it," the lawmaker shared, claiming he "absolutely" loves trolling back on occasion.