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Home > Politics > Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz Shuts Down Meghan Markle for Claiming She's the 'Most Trolled Person in the World' — And Insists Trump Holds That Title

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Ted Cruz thinks Donald Trump gets trolled far more than Meghan Markle.

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April 16 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

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Ted Cruz isn’t buying Meghan Markle’s claim she’s been the "most trolled person in the world" for a decade, arguing that dubious crown likely belongs to Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Texas senator, 55, fired back that the 79-year-old president has taken relentless hits online through both his White House terms — and the years in between — making him the true lightning rod for nonstop social media attacks.

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Ted Cruz Thinks Donald Trump Is the Most Trolled Person

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Ted Cruz said he didn't buy Meghan Marke's claim that she's the most trolled person in the world.

"Oh, I don't know about that," Cruz scoffed when asked by a TMZ cameraman about Markle's trolling victim claim.

"Oh, I'd probably say Donald Trump," was his reply when asked who he thought earned the title of "most trolled."

Cruz pointed out the Commander-in-Chief was regularly mocked on social media, adding that some of it was "fair" and some was "unfair."

However, unlike the ex-royal, Cruz said he takes no issue with it.

"If it's funny, I laugh at it," the lawmaker shared, claiming he "absolutely" loves trolling back on occasion.

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Donald Trump Takes His Trolling But Also Dishes It Out

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Donald Trump has made headlines for criticizing Meghan Markle on several occasions.

While Trump has made some critical comments trolling Markle, Cruz wasn't going there.

"I don't have strong views on her. I thought she was good in Suits. I enjoyed her on that series," he shared about the USA legal drama.

Trump infamously took a swipe at left-leaning Markle in February 2025, when asked if he had any plans to deport her husband, Prince Harry, and if there were issues with his visa.

"I don’t want to do that," the president said. "I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."

In 2022, he called Harry "whipped" and said he wasn't a "fan" of Markle, who has called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive."

"I won't use the full expression, but Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen," the prez spilled. "I'm not a fan of Meghan, I'm not a fan, and I wasn't right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.''

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Meghan Markle Said She's Been 'Been Bullied and Attacked' for 10 Years

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Meghan Markle made the trolling claim during a visit to a university mental health charity.

Markle's trolling remark came amid her pseudo-royal Australian tour with Harry, as the duo stopped by a mental health charity at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology

“For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world," she claimed. “Now, I’m still here."

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Prince Harry Claims Social Media Leads to 'Loneliness'

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Prince Harry has long railed against social media and is not on any platforms himself.

While Markle has an online presence thanks to her own personal Instagram account and that of her company, As Ever, Prince Harry isn't a fan of social media.

The duke said the platforms have "led to so much loneliness for so many people."

Harry then extolled the virtues of therapy when taking care of one's mental health.

"I waited until I was literally in the fetal position, much older, lying on the kitchen floor," he explained. "Until I was like, okay, maybe this therapy thing — maybe I should try it."

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