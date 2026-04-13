'Creepy' Trump Torched After Complimenting a Woman for Being in 'Great Shape' While Golfing — As Prez Abruptly Stops Cart to Take Photo With Her

The interaction quickly circulated online and critics slammed the encounter as "creepy" and "disgusting".

Donald Trump faced fresh backlash after a moment on the golf course in which he called out to a woman, complimented her appearance and hugged her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president called out to a woman to tell her she was 'in great shape.'

During the interaction, Trump repeatedly commented on the woman's appearance, saying: "She's in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?... Is that your husband?"

Trump abruptly stopped the golf cart and jumped out to take a picture.

The moment unfolded as Trump sat in a golf cart next to his grandson and called out to a woman nearby, who was jumping up and down trying to get the president's attention.

While sitting next to his grandson, Trump called out to a woman from his golf cart and then gave her a hug: “She’s in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what? …Is that your husband?” pic.twitter.com/SR8TXOdT9p

Trump's interaction with the woman included a hug as bystanders looked on.

Social media users were quick to criticize the moment, with many labeling it uncomfortable and inappropriate.

One user wrote bluntly, "Not creepy at all," in a sarcastic jab at the viral clip, and another commenter was far harsher, chiming in, "He's a natural.. creep show. 24/7."

Others focused on the physical interaction itself, with one person writing, "Ew. He won't stop touching her."

Another person asked, "Anyone else thinking he whispers to a secret service guy to get her phone number and address so they can have a private lunch together??"

More blunt reactions followed, dubbing him a "pig," and "disgusting," as another user said, "I could puke."

A final critic said, "I don't understand how any woman just ignores the accusations against him and would bounce up and down and be giddy to get a photo with him. He makes my skin crawl."