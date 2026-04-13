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Home > News > Donald Trump

'Creepy' Trump Torched After Complimenting a Woman for Being in 'Great Shape' While Golfing — As Prez Abruptly Stops Cart to Take Photo With Her

split image of Donald Trump and Donald Trump with a fan
Source: mega; @patriottakes/X

Donald Trump spoke to a woman from his golf cart while out on the course with his grandson.

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April 13 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump faced fresh backlash after a moment on the golf course in which he called out to a woman, complimented her appearance and hugged her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The interaction quickly circulated online and critics slammed the encounter as "creepy" and "disgusting".

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'In Great Shape'

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image of The president calls out to the woman, telling her she is 'in great shape.'
Source: @patriottakes/X

The president called out to a woman to tell her she was 'in great shape.'

The moment unfolded as Trump sat in a golf cart next to his grandson and called out to a woman nearby, who was jumping up and down trying to get the president's attention.

Trump abruptly stopped the golf cart and jumped out to take a picture.

During the interaction, Trump repeatedly commented on the woman's appearance, saying: "She's in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?... Is that your husband?"

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Social Media Users Call Out 'Creepy' Behavior

Trump's interaction with the woman included a hug as bystanders looked on.
Source: @patriottakes/X

Trump's interaction with the woman included a hug as bystanders looked on.

Social media users were quick to criticize the moment, with many labeling it uncomfortable and inappropriate.

One user wrote bluntly, "Not creepy at all," in a sarcastic jab at the viral clip, and another commenter was far harsher, chiming in, "He's a natural.. creep show. 24/7."

Others focused on the physical interaction itself, with one person writing, "Ew. He won't stop touching her."

Another person asked, "Anyone else thinking he whispers to a secret service guy to get her phone number and address so they can have a private lunch together??"

More blunt reactions followed, dubbing him a "pig," and "disgusting," as another user said, "I could puke."

A final critic said, "I don't understand how any woman just ignores the accusations against him and would bounce up and down and be giddy to get a photo with him. He makes my skin crawl."

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Rant Against Pope Leo

image of The moment was ripped apart by social media users.
Source: @patriottakes/X

The moment was ripped apart by social media users.

The video comes after the president unleashed a vicious rant against Pope Leo, calling him "weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy."

"He wasn't on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump," he added. "If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician," Trump continued. "It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church!"

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'He's Wrong'

Trump ranted about Pope Leo's stance on crime and foreign policy.
Source: mega

Trump ranted about Pope Leo's stance on crime and foreign policy.

Following his fiery post Sunday night, reporters asked Trump if he wanted to apologize to the Pope.

He responded, "No."

“You cannot have a nuclear Iran. Pope Leo would not be happy with the end result,” Trump said, per Mediaite. “You'd have hundreds of millions of people dead. And it's not going to happen.”

"There's nothing to apologize for. He's wrong!" he concluded.

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