EXCLUSIVE: Huge Hollywood A-Lister at Center of Fears She's Suffering Howard Hughes-Style Germaphobia After Startling 'OCD' Admission
April 13 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Cameron Diaz has prompted concern she may be developing Howard Hughes-style germaphobia after revealing she asked guests to change their clothes before entering her New York apartment, describing the city's street grime as too dirty for her home.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Diaz, 53, made the comments during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she joined Drew Barrymore alongside co-stars Keanu Reeves, Matt Bomer, and Jonah Hill to promote their new black comedy film Outcome.
Cameron Diaz Enforces Strict Germ Rules
The actress, who owns a $9million apartment in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, said she is particularly wary of germs brought in from outside, especially via clothing and shoes.
The remarks have sparked wider discussion about hygiene habits among celebrities and whether such routines point to deeper anxieties.
A lifestyle expert familiar with high-profile clients said: "When someone enforces rules like requiring guests to change their clothes, it can reflect a heightened sensitivity to contamination that goes beyond everyday cleanliness."
The expert added: "Comparisons to Howard Hughes-style germaphobia come from the level of control involved in this – it suggests an environment where outside contact is being tightly managed to an unusual degree."
No Street Shoes in Chelsea Apartment
During the interview, Diaz was candid about her preferences. Asked about her "biggest ick," she said: "Shoes from the street in New York City."
Barrymore joked: "Yes, you cannot. If you want to go into her house, put a body condom on." Laughing, Diaz agreed: "You have to change your clothes to come into my house in New York."
The 50 First Dates actress added: "It's true, and her house had no germs in it because of it." Diaz responded: "Yeah. I roll around on my floors. It's OK."
Diaz's comments come amid renewed attention on celebrity lifestyles and the lengths some go to maintain controlled environments in major cities like New York.
New Film Explores Pressures of Fame
Diaz is currently promoting Outcome, a dark comedy exploring the pressures and contradictions of fame. The film follows a troubled star confronting his past while navigating the fallout from a scandal.
She plays Kyle, a longtime friend of the central character, portrayed by Reeves.
Reflecting on the project, Diaz said: "I also think that this movie shows (fame) in a very interesting light and a very heightened light. Everybody thinks they want to be famous, but there is a cost to it. So it's a cautionary comedy."
Her comments echo the film's themes of scrutiny and the hidden burdens accompanying celebrity status.
The project also marks a reunion between Diaz and Reeves, who first worked together three decades ago on Feeling Minnesota.
Speaking at the film's premiere, Diaz said, "When we worked together 30 years ago, it was like my fourth film. I was very green. I'm embarrassed - the poor guy had to act with this young novice actor who was just starting out. I was happier to get the opportunity to work with him again now, after a little more experience. We've seen each other over the years, always happy to see one another. He's always been who he is now, just has always been the loveliest human."
Hill has also praised Diaz's performance, saying she delivers what he considers the strongest work of her career.
Diaz rose to fame in the 1990s with breakout roles in The Mask and There's Something About Mary. She became one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses, starring in hits like Charlie's Angels.
Beyond acting, Diaz built a successful business career and authored wellness books, cementing her status as a versatile and enduring entertainment figure.