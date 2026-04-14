Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump 'Doesn't Care' About Struggling Americans and Is Only Focused on War in Iran in Latest Attack on Prez
April 14 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene has launched her latest attack on President Trump, claiming he "doesn't care" about struggling Americans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Trump had two bags of McDonald’s delivered to the Oval Office on Monday, April 13, by a DoorDash driver, which many branded a "staged" event. The following morning, Greene took to X to rage over the apparent sickening display.
'Trump Doesn't Care'
One account on X first responded to a photo of Trump giving a $100 tip to Sharon Simmons, dressed in a "DoorDash Grandma."
"This photo op doesn't land right now," the account raged. "Everyone's broke, doordashing, onlyfansing, prediction market gambling, to make ends meet, and Trump handing out a $100 tip to an older lady who still has to work is bad optics. Like, 'Here, buy yourself a tank of gas. Good luck. Enjoy the war.'"
Greene was quick to respond and agreed: "This is exactly how I saw it. Cost of living is so high, and the value of a dollar is so low that senior citizens have to DoorDash to scrape by, but billionaires are always unaffected."
"Trump doesn’t care bc he doesn’t feel it, and all he cares about is fighting his war with Iran," she claimed.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Trump of 'Turning His Back' on His Voters
The 51-year-old has not been shy when it comes to calling out the controversial president for several of his decisions, including the administration's handling of the Epstein files and the attack on Iran.
Following a shocking loss in a Florida district that includes his Mar-a-Lago residence, after Democrat Emily Gregory beat out Trump-endorsed candidate Jon Maples in a special election, Greene took the opportunity to gloat.
"Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies 'traitor' for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences," she raged on X.
She then predicted, "26 is gone," and warned the next election "will be too" if Trump keeps "putting Americans last."
Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off on War in Iran
Last month, Greene also tore into Trump for seemingly turning his back on his "President of Peace" platform after attacking Iran.
"The younger generations, millennials and Gen Z, want life affordability, good jobs, and an America-focused government, not one that engages in more foreign wars," she blasted.
She continued: "It’s a cruel irony that the American troops soon to be sent into Iran will be Gen Z and millennials (again), by the very President and admin that promised no more foreign wars, to make life affordable for Americans, and a strong American economy producing good American jobs."
The conservative, who was once a vocal supporter of the MAGA campaign, even recently threw her support behind Tucker Carlson as the next president, suggesting the former Fox News personality would "beat" Trump.
"Trump is not America First, he's donor first," Greene, who resigned from Congress in January, said. "Tucker would beat Trump if he ran for President and Trump tried to violate the Constitution and tried to run again for a third term."
Trump, who has hinted at running for office again, would have to tackle the 22nd Amendment, ratified into the Constitution in 1951, which does not allow a president to serve more than two terms.