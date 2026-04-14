Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Trump 'Doesn't Care' About Struggling Americans and Is Only Focused on War in Iran in Latest Attack on Prez

One account on X first responded to a photo of Trump giving a $100 tip to Sharon Simmons, dressed in a "DoorDash Grandma."

"This photo op doesn't land right now," the account raged. "Everyone's broke, doordashing, onlyfansing, prediction market gambling, to make ends meet, and Trump handing out a $100 tip to an older lady who still has to work is bad optics. Like, 'Here, buy yourself a tank of gas. Good luck. Enjoy the war.'"

Greene was quick to respond and agreed: "This is exactly how I saw it. Cost of living is so high, and the value of a dollar is so low that senior citizens have to DoorDash to scrape by, but billionaires are always unaffected."

"Trump doesn’t care bc he doesn’t feel it, and all he cares about is fighting his war with Iran," she claimed.