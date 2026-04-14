'Going to Assassinate Him Myself': Unhinged Man Who Vowed to Kill Trump and Federal Officials Is Convicted After Pleading Guilty

Monper found himself under investigation after he was linked to the YouTube account "Mr Satan" and a number of concerning comments last year.

Authorities stated that Monper applied and obtained a concealed carry permit back in January 2025, shortly after Trump's inauguration.

In February 2025, he allegedly posted, "Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon [Musk], all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way."

"Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country," he continued. "By the time it's time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0."