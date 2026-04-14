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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Going to Assassinate Him Myself': Unhinged Man Who Vowed to Kill Trump and Federal Officials Is Convicted After Pleading Guilty

Shawn Monper pleaded guilty to making threats against Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Shawn Monper pleaded guilty to making threats against Donald Trump.

April 14 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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A Pennsylvania man has been convicted after pleading guilty to making violent threats against Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shawn Monper, 33, was charged with two counts of threatening to assault and murder United States officials and federal law enforcement officers with the intent to impede, intimidate, interfere with, and retaliate against the officials and agents while they were engaged in, and on account of, the performance of official duties, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

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Shawn Monper's Worrying Remarks Detailed

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Shawn Monper was linked to a YouTube account called "Mr Satan."
Source: MEGA

Shawn Monper was linked to a YouTube account called "Mr Satan."

Monper found himself under investigation after he was linked to the YouTube account "Mr Satan" and a number of concerning comments last year.

Authorities stated that Monper applied and obtained a concealed carry permit back in January 2025, shortly after Trump's inauguration.

In February 2025, he allegedly posted, "Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon [Musk], all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way."

"Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country," he continued. "By the time it's time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0."

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There have two attempts on Donald Trump's life.
Source: MEGA

There have two attempts on Donald Trump's life.

The following month, he reportedly said, "Eventually I'm going to do a mass shooting." He also allegedly claimed, "I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo" on social media.

Another comment read, "I'm gonna assassinate him myself," seemingly referring to the POTUS.

On April 1, 2025, Monper reportedly asked, "When are we going to stand up and kill these people?" in the comments section of a YouTube video on Trump.

Four days later, he also allegedly wrote, "That's why Trump needs to die" on another video.

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Shawn Monper's Sentencing Date

Shawn Monper faces years behind bars after pleading guilty to threatening to assassinate Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Shawn Monper faces years behind bars after pleading guilty to threatening to assassinate Donald Trump.

Monper's sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 12.

He could receive up to 10 years behind bars for each count, a fine of up to $250,000, or potentially both.

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Connection to Past Threats

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Thomas Crooks fired several rounds into a crowd at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Source: Bethel Park High School; MEGA

Thomas Crooks fired several rounds into a crowd at a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Prior to his arrest, Monper was a resident of Butler, Pennsylvania, where Thomas Crooks, 20, made an attempt on Trump's life at a campaign rally in July 2024.

The POTUS, 79, was grazed in the ear by a bullet after several rounds were fired into the crowd, and another attendee, Corey Comperatore, 50, died in the attack.

Crooks was shot and killed by Secret Service counter snipers who swiftly identified his location.

The next day, Trump told reporters, "By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here. I'm supposed to be dead. I'm not supposed to be here."

Following the assassination attempt, then-President Joe Biden said there was "no place in America for this kind of violence" in a firm statement.

"No exceptions," he added. "We can't allow this violence to become normalized. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It's time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that."

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