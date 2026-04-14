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Home > News > Kendra Duggar

'Don't Trust Anyone': Kendra Duggar Issues Chilling Warning to Disgraced Husband Joseph in Jail Phone Calls After His Child Molestation Arrest

image of Kendra and Joseph Duggar
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra Duggar urged Joseph to keep their circle small as legal trouble mounts.

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April 14 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

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Kendra Duggar and husband Joseph Duggar leaned heavily on faith and loyalty in a series of tense jail calls while carefully sidestepping any direct discussion of their legal troubles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

New recordings reveal the embattled couple repeatedly emphasized secrecy, trust, and a shrinking inner circle as they navigated mounting charges.

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'Stay Focused'

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image of The couple faces multiple child welfare-related charges in Arkansas.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

The couple faces multiple child welfare-related charges in Arkansas.

In one call, Kendra urged Joseph to keep conversations tightly controlled.

"Just stay focused. We got a lot of moving parts right now, lean in to the people you can, and then, you know, don't, don't go outside that circle," she tells her jailed husband.

That "circle," according to the calls, appeared to include only select Duggar family members and legal counsel.

Kendra specifically directed Joseph to speak only with attorney Travis Story and no one else.

"Make sure that you talk to Travis only in this situation," she says, before adding ominously: "Because I’ve heard about another call you made."

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Kendra Duggar's Words of Advice

image of Jail calls reveal growing paranoia and warnings about trust.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Jail calls revealed a growing paranoia and warnings about trust.

Joseph initially insisted he had only been in contact with his wife before correcting himself.

"Well, I called Greg the other morning," he admits.

Kendra immediately shuts it down and responds, "Do not talk to Greg, whatever you do. Do not."

However, it is unclear who Greg is.

Earlier, Joseph had already acknowledged the restrictions of their situation, saying, "Hi, it's Joe here. Just know that we can't talk about a lot on here."

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'Do Not Trust Anyone'

image of Authorities searched the Duggar home before filing charges.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Authorities searched the Duggar home before filing charges.

As the calls continued, Kendra's tone became more urgent and paranoid.

"I don't know what's happening, but what I will say is just don't trust anyone," she warns. "If there's anything I've learned from this, do not trust anyone, that's all I can say."

She adds bluntly: "I'm boarding up my walls."

Kendra also cautioned that "even if someone is nice," they could not be trusted, urging Joseph to start "boarding up the hatches."

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Faith and Mounting Charges

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image of Kendra and Joseph are preparing for an upcoming court hearing.
Source: @littleduggarfamily/Instagram

Kendra and Joseph Duggar are preparing for an upcoming court hearing.

Faith played a central role in the couple's private exchanges.

Joseph referenced reading "Psalm 54," explaining he was "replacing the personal pronouns with your name!" because "that passage has brought me great comfort!"

The passage includes lines such as: "Arrogant foes are attacking Kendra; ruthless people are trying to kill Kendra – people without regard for God," and "Surely God is Kendra's help; the Lord is the one who sustains Kendra."

Kendra later sent lyrics from the song The Truth, writing: "How many times can you hear the same lie before you start to believe it?" and "The enemy keeps whisperin' to me, I swear these days, it's all that I'm hearin.'"

The couple is now back in Arkansas and preparing for an April 29 court hearing after being charged with multiple counts, including second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment.

The charges stem from a March 19 search of their home by local police and child welfare officials, with additional charges filed the following day after a separate investigation.

The Arkansas case is unrelated to separate molestation allegations Joseph is facing in Florida.

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