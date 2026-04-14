'Don't Trust Anyone': Kendra Duggar Issues Chilling Warning to Disgraced Husband Joseph in Jail Phone Calls After His Child Molestation Arrest

In one call, Kendra urged Joseph to keep conversations tightly controlled.

"Just stay focused. We got a lot of moving parts right now, lean in to the people you can, and then, you know, don't, don't go outside that circle," she tells her jailed husband.

That "circle," according to the calls, appeared to include only select Duggar family members and legal counsel.

Kendra specifically directed Joseph to speak only with attorney Travis Story and no one else.

"Make sure that you talk to Travis only in this situation," she says, before adding ominously: "Because I’ve heard about another call you made."