Eerie Video Resurfaces of Missing U.S. Woman and Her Husband Taking a Bahamian Boat Ride Days Before She 'Fell Overboard' — As He Denies Role in Disappearance
April 14 2026, Published 3:02 p.m. ET
Brian and Lynette Hooker smiled and appeared happy in their final social media video, filmed just a few days before Lynette fell overboard and went missing in the Bahamas, RadarOnline.com can report.
Her husband was arrested in connection with her disappearance, but has since been released without charges, as the investigation into what happened deepens.
Eerie Final Video
The married couple has been sailing together for more than a decade, and they chronicled their adventures on their TikTok channel called "The Sailing Hookers."
In their final post just three days before Lynette vanished, they shared a rocking video diary of their stop at Great Guana Cay, set to the Hall & Oats song "You Make My Dreams."
Lynette, 55, held the camera on a long selfie stick as she and Brian, 59, filled their scuba tanks and explored the sandy beach. Lynette could be seen smiling and pointing out objects to her husband, who kept pace beside her.
Later, the two were pictured on a small dinghy, possibly like the one Lynette fell off of, speeding across the choppy waters.
A cheerful caption shared, "The excitement of preparing to dive is palpable aboard the boat. With views of the beautiful Bahamian landscape surrounding us, we can't help but feel eager to plunge into the depths of the ocean."
The post further urged, "Join us as we document this journey filled with exploration, excitement and unforgettable memories."
Brian Arrested for 'Questioning'
Those unforgettable memories turned into nightmares on April 5, when Brian told authorities the two had been on a small dinghy heading to their yacht, and ran into bad weather, causing Lynette to reportedly fall overboard with the boat key on her person and causing the boat engine to shut off.
According to Brian, Lynette was driven away by the current and he lost sight of her. He was able to report her missing after paddling to a marina.
Brian was later taken into custody by the Royal Bahamas Police Force for additional questioning based on some "probable cause we have," Assistant Commissioner Advardo Dames revealed.
The Michigan native "categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing" in his wife’s disappearance, his attorney said in a statement.
Brian Released From Custody
A few days after his arrest, Brian was released from custody.
"The decision to release the individual was made following consultation with the Department of Public Prosecutions, which recommended that no charges be filed at this time pending the outcome of further investigations," the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced in a press release.
However, they also clarified the investigation into Lynette's disappearance, along with any role Brian may have had in it, is ongoing, and have asked anyone with tips to contact them.
The U.S. Coast Guard has also opened its own investigation into the case.
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Cryptic Video
An earlier post on their YouTube channel may have provided some frightening foreshadowing after Lynette was asked by a fan whether the two "ever get sick of each other."
Lynette responded with a video clip of two people dancing crazily over a poorly photoshopped pool deck. As the dancers grooved, the 1995 dance hit Be My Lover blared in the background. Above them, Lynette posted: "Me and my husband."