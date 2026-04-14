Eerie Video Resurfaces of Missing U.S. Woman and Her Husband Taking a Bahamian Boat Ride Days Before She 'Fell Overboard' — As He Denies Role in Disappearance

The married couple has been sailing together for more than a decade, and they chronicled their adventures on their TikTok channel called "The Sailing Hookers."

In their final post just three days before Lynette vanished, they shared a rocking video diary of their stop at Great Guana Cay, set to the Hall & Oats song "You Make My Dreams."

Lynette, 55, held the camera on a long selfie stick as she and Brian, 59, filled their scuba tanks and explored the sandy beach. Lynette could be seen smiling and pointing out objects to her husband, who kept pace beside her.