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Home > News > Charlie Kirk

'Slap in the Face': Utah Valley University Faces Backlash for Choosing Charlie Kirk Critic as Commencement Speaker Months After Activist's Assassination on Campus

Photo of Charlie Kirk, Sharon McMahon
Source: @CharlieKirk/YouTube; SharonMcMahon/Facebook

Utah Valley University has found itself in hot water over their commencement speaker choice.

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April 14 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Utah Valley University (UVU) has landed in hot water over its choice of commencement speaker months after she made head-turning comments following Charlie Kirk's assassination on the same campus, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sharon McMahon, an author and educator, has been selected to address the graduating class, but her past comments on the murdered right-wing activist have now resurfaced.

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'Millions of People Feel They Were Harmed'

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Photo of Sharon McMahon
Source: Utah Valley University

Sharon McMahon was selected by the school to address graduating students.

“Millions of people feel they were harmed, and the murder that was horrific and should never have happened does not magically erase what was said or done," McMahon said at the time, as several employees had been fired by their employers over their controversial Kirk takes.

In another post, according to KUTV, McMahon noted, "To many Americans, especially if you are Black, LGBTQ or Muslim, Charlie Kirk was not a person who simply engaged in good-faith debates on college campuses."

She added at the time: "It's important to remember that the incredible tragedy of a public assassination does not erase the harm many experienced from his words and the ensuing actions his followers took."

The announcement of McMahon as the speaker has now led to backlash, as one person raged, "The graduation should be heavily protested, instead."

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Republican Senator Rages Over 'Shameful' Decision

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

McMahon called out Kirk's past words following his death.

Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah asked, "Why would you do this, @UVU?" and Turning Point USA chapter president at Utah Valley University, Caleb Chilcutt, labeled the decisions a "slap to the face."

He raged: "They could have brought any other speaker. If they liked Charlie, didn't like Charlie – I honestly don't really care. But the fact they brought someone who was so critical, literally days after the assassination on my campus, is just shameful for me."

Kirk's wife, Erika, took over Turning Point USA following his death.

Former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz branded McMahon a "liberal hack" and a "horrific choice" to be speaker.

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Photo of Sharon McMahon
Source: SharonMcMahon/Facebook

The school has already defended choosing McMahon despite her past comments.

In response, a spokesperson for McMahon noted she has "unequivocally condemned the murder of Charlie Kirk, repeatedly and publicly calling his death a tragedy and stressing that public debate must never be met with violence."

They added: "Sharon’s goal is to unpack what is happening in society and help people understand how government works... She believes what we need most is more bridge-building and more people willing to show up for one another."

The school's president, Astrid Tuminez, defended the decision and responded, "Sharon McMahon is an original. She is a force of nature and a force for good. As a former history teacher, she understands that education can inform, inspire, and instigate courageous action."

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Tyler Robinson Trial Gets Update

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Photo of Tyler Robinsn
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson is the prime suspect in Kirk's murder.

Kirk, 31 years old at the time, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10. Following his death, the prime suspect, Tyler Robinson, was arrested and is now facing capital murder charges and a potential death sentence.

Prosecutors have alleged the 22-year-old drove three hours from his home to the university campus to kill Kirk. He was then turned over to authorities by his father, Matt, after he recognized his own rifle in the images released by police amid a manhunt.

Recently, Robinson's defense attorneys filed a new court filing, arguing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) "was unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr Robinson."

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