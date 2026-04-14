'Slap in the Face': Utah Valley University Faces Backlash for Choosing Charlie Kirk Critic as Commencement Speaker Months After Activist's Assassination on Campus

“Millions of people feel they were harmed, and the murder that was horrific and should never have happened does not magically erase what was said or done," McMahon said at the time, as several employees had been fired by their employers over their controversial Kirk takes.

In another post, according to KUTV, McMahon noted, "To many Americans, especially if you are Black, LGBTQ or Muslim, Charlie Kirk was not a person who simply engaged in good-faith debates on college campuses."

She added at the time: "It's important to remember that the incredible tragedy of a public assassination does not erase the harm many experienced from his words and the ensuing actions his followers took."

The announcement of McMahon as the speaker has now led to backlash, as one person raged, "The graduation should be heavily protested, instead."