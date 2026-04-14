Husband of Missing U.S. Woman 'Who Fell Overboard While Boating in Bahamas' Released Without Charges — After Her Worried Daughter Demanded an Investigation

After several days in custody, officials with the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced Brian had been released.

"The decision to release the individual was made following consultation with the Department of Public Prosecutions, which recommended that no charges be filed at this time pending the outcome of further investigations," the organization announced in a press release.

However, they also clarified that the investigation into Lynette's disappearance, along with any role Brian may have had in it, is ongoing, and have asked anyone with tips to contact them.

Shortly before his release, his attorney told reporters that keeping Brian behind bars was unacceptable.

"I am happy to see that justice is really working in this country. They had no evidence and they had no choice but to release him," the attorney said. "It's unfortunate they had to exhaust the entire investigative period to come to the conclusion."