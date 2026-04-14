Husband of Missing U.S. Woman 'Who Fell Overboard While Boating in Bahamas' Released Without Charges — After Her Worried Daughter Demanded an Investigation
April 14 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET
The husband of a woman who has been missing since "falling overboard" off their small boat has been released from police custody in the Bahamas, RadarOnline.com can confirm, without facing any charges.
But Lynette Hooker's daughter is still demanding an investigation into Brian Hooker's possible role in her mother's disappearance.
Brian Hooker has been Released
After several days in custody, officials with the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced Brian had been released.
"The decision to release the individual was made following consultation with the Department of Public Prosecutions, which recommended that no charges be filed at this time pending the outcome of further investigations," the organization announced in a press release.
However, they also clarified that the investigation into Lynette's disappearance, along with any role Brian may have had in it, is ongoing, and have asked anyone with tips to contact them.
Shortly before his release, his attorney told reporters that keeping Brian behind bars was unacceptable.
"I am happy to see that justice is really working in this country. They had no evidence and they had no choice but to release him," the attorney said. "It's unfortunate they had to exhaust the entire investigative period to come to the conclusion."
From 'Rescue' to 'Recovery'
The mystery of missing Lynette continues, even as authorities have transitioned from "rescue" to "recovery". The 55-year-old vanished in the Bahamas on Saturday, April 4, while she and Brian, 59, were traveling in an 8-foot dinghy between Hope Town, Elbow Cay, and their sailboat.
Brian claimed that "strong winds" pushed her away from him after she fell off their boat, and she hasn't been seen since.
However, despite Bian's release, the U.S. Coast Guard has announced its own criminal investigation will continue, much to the satisfaction of Lynette's daughter from another marriage, who has her own questions and concerns.
"There have been prior issues brought to my attention, which may be important for any thorough investigation," Karli Aylesworth told Fox News Digital. "If this truly was an accident, I can understand and live with it. However, there needs to be an intensive review of the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident before that can be determined."
Brian's Alleged 'Violent Past'
Aylesworth said Brian didn't even call to tell her about her mother's disappearance for nearly 24 hours. When he eventually did call her, she told NBC News his voice was "monotone and relaxed."
The daughter also revealed that Brian had a violent past, and hasn't ruled out the possibility of foul play.
"I do believe something might have happened to her," she told Fox News. "There's a history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story."
Brian is 'Heartbroken'
Aylesworth confessed she's losing hope her mother will be found alive, as she previously told CNN, "The more time that goes on, the more I disbelieve that she will come back alive. I don't think that you can tread water for that long."
"But I hope maybe she’s on a little island somewhere," she said.
Following her disappearance, Brian took to Facebook to reveal he was "heartbroken" over the tragic incident.
"Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart," he claimed in the post. "We continue to search for her, and that is my sole focus."