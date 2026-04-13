Donald Trump Assassination Threat Bombshell: Man Guaranteed He'd 'Kill the President' on White House Lawn Using 'Sniper Rifle'

"I'm going to take a serrated knife and saw Barron Trump's head off after I successfully stake out the president of the united states with a high caliber sniper rifle permanently aimed at the White House Lawn from a local vantage point," the Illinois man allegedly declared in a disturbing message to the official White House website.

"I'm literally gonna find out how Barron Trump walks around in NYC or DC or wherever the f— he is and run at him with a serrated bread knife and saw that motherf—ers head off," the threat continued.

Per the DOJ's federal complaint, the suspect warned: "I have absolutely every intent of plotting and carrying out an active assassination attempt against the President of the United States of America. This is a serious threat."