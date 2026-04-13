Donald Trump Assassination Threat Bombshell: Man Guaranteed He'd 'Kill the President' on White House Lawn Using 'Sniper Rifle'
April 13 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
A man guaranteed he'd "kill the president" in shocking messages sent directly to the CIA and White House, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Justice Department announced that as recently as March 17, 2026, a man identified as 29-year-old Michael Kovco of Chicago threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump, his son Barron, 19, and U.S. Secret Service agents in a series of "ambush" attacks.
Man Threatened to 'Saw Barron Trump's Head Off' After Killing Prez
"I'm going to take a serrated knife and saw Barron Trump's head off after I successfully stake out the president of the united states with a high caliber sniper rifle permanently aimed at the White House Lawn from a local vantage point," the Illinois man allegedly declared in a disturbing message to the official White House website.
"I'm literally gonna find out how Barron Trump walks around in NYC or DC or wherever the f— he is and run at him with a serrated bread knife and saw that motherf—ers head off," the threat continued.
Per the DOJ's federal complaint, the suspect warned: "I have absolutely every intent of plotting and carrying out an active assassination attempt against the President of the United States of America. This is a serious threat."
'I Am Plotting to Kill the President'
In a message sent to the CIA on August 15, 2025, Kovco allegedly admitted, "I am plotting to kill the president … in an ambush."
The man vowed to use a "heavy caliber" anti-material rifle — designed to destroy military equipment — to take out Trump on the White House lawn.
"Please make a clear line of fire from the white house to marine one on the presidents next departure from the garden," Kovco allegedly wrote.
Man Threatened to 'Hunt' Secret Service Agents
The suspect was also accused of threatening to "hunt" any U.S. Secret Service agent if they were to show up at his door.
"He better not tell me any identifying information at all like first or last name or pet name or address or place of work because im going to buy a small concealable firearm and go shoot up his place of work immediately if he tells me anything," he supposedly said in his March 19 message to the White House.
According to the DOJ, the most recent messages were sent just two hours after a federal agent and two Secret Service task force officers visited Kovco's Chicago home in response to the threats made on March 17.
Kovco was identified in connection to the threats after including his personal contact information in the messages, providing federal authorities with his phone number and email address.
He was ultimately arrested on April 3 and charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, per an April 9 press release from the DOJ. If convicted, Kovco faces up to five years in federal prison.