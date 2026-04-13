Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Remove This Insane Man': Trump Offers Up Bizarre Explanation After He Depicts Himself as Jesus — As Prez Declares 'I Do Make People Better'

Donald Trump admitted to posting the strange AI image on social media.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted to posting the strange AI image on social media.

April 13 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump gave a puzzling explanation after facing backlash for sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus.

In the wild photo, the POTUS, 79, could be seen wearing long white and red robes as he put his hand on an ailing patient, seemingly healing him through a miracle as golden light emanated from his hands.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Explanation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump appeared to be depicted as Jesus healing a man in a hospital bed.
Source: donaldjtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump appeared to be depicted as Jesus healing a man in a hospital bed.

The background of the scene was filled with soldiers, bald eagles, the Statute of Liberty and other patriotic imagery.

On Monday, April 13, Trump admitted to posting the image to his Truth Social platform, but he claimed that he thought it had nothing to do with Jesus.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support," he told reporters outside of the White House. "And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was criticized on X for posting the image.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was criticized on X for posting the image.

As his response made rounds online, he was slammed by critics who called him a "liar" and "mentally ill."

One X user quipped, "I used to love the episodes of ER when George Clooney would put on white robes and heal people by touching their foreheads," and another chimed in, "Yes, I can truly see here how he would have mistaken the picture for him being a doctor… I mean if you squint enough, and you’ve lost all your conceivable marbles."

A third person said, "If Trump actually believes that image depicts him as a doctor, that alone is reason to invoke the 25th Amendment," and a fourth critic added, "Remove this insane man."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called Out

Megyn Kelly called the AI image 'blasphemous' and 'inappropriate.'
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Megyn Kelly called the AI image 'blasphemous' and 'inappropriate.'

Fox News contributor and The Big Weekend Show co-host Joey Jones called out the wild image on social media.

"That picture is looney tunes," he wrote via X. "I don’t clutch pearls or feign outrage. I think all politicians are narcissistic by nature. But c'mon amigo, no unforced errors would be great!"

Meanwhile, former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly called it "blasphemous" on a recent installment of her podcast.

"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he’s doing," she said. "And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word ... It’s completely inappropriate and he knows it."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Hillary Clinton slammed Trump and Viktor Orbán on 'Morning Joe'.

Putin Puppet: Hillary Clinton Claims Trump Tries to 'Model Himself' After Mad Vlad — as She Slams the Prez's 'Reckless Adventures in Iran'

Photo of Barron Trump, Sollos

'Shouldn't This be Called ICE?': Barron Trump's $1Million Beverage Business Already Being Brutally Trolled Before Release Date

MAGA Podcaster Slammed

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Jack Posobiec was called out for defending Trump's AI art.
Source: MEGA

Jack Posobiec was called out for defending Trump's AI art.

However, MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec defended Trump's AI art on social media. On Sunday night, he took to X and sarcastically wrote, "And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme."

However, a community note was quickly added to it, reminding followers that Posobiec previously labeled a picture depicting George Floyd as Jesus "blasphemous."

He was swiftly called out for the "double standard" as he was branded "disingenuous" and "hypocritical" by a number of critics in the comments section.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.