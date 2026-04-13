'Remove This Insane Man': Trump Offers Up Bizarre Explanation After He Depicts Himself as Jesus — As Prez Declares 'I Do Make People Better'

The background of the scene was filled with soldiers, bald eagles, the Statute of Liberty and other patriotic imagery.

On Monday, April 13, Trump admitted to posting the image to his Truth Social platform, but he claimed that he thought it had nothing to do with Jesus.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support," he told reporters outside of the White House. "And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."