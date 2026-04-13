'Remove This Insane Man': Trump Offers Up Bizarre Explanation After He Depicts Himself as Jesus — As Prez Declares 'I Do Make People Better'
April 13 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump gave a puzzling explanation after facing backlash for sharing an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus.
In the wild photo, the POTUS, 79, could be seen wearing long white and red robes as he put his hand on an ailing patient, seemingly healing him through a miracle as golden light emanated from his hands.
Trump's Explanation
The background of the scene was filled with soldiers, bald eagles, the Statute of Liberty and other patriotic imagery.
On Monday, April 13, Trump admitted to posting the image to his Truth Social platform, but he claimed that he thought it had nothing to do with Jesus.
"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support," he told reporters outside of the White House. "And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."
As his response made rounds online, he was slammed by critics who called him a "liar" and "mentally ill."
One X user quipped, "I used to love the episodes of ER when George Clooney would put on white robes and heal people by touching their foreheads," and another chimed in, "Yes, I can truly see here how he would have mistaken the picture for him being a doctor… I mean if you squint enough, and you’ve lost all your conceivable marbles."
A third person said, "If Trump actually believes that image depicts him as a doctor, that alone is reason to invoke the 25th Amendment," and a fourth critic added, "Remove this insane man."
Donald Trump Called Out
Fox News contributor and The Big Weekend Show co-host Joey Jones called out the wild image on social media.
"That picture is looney tunes," he wrote via X. "I don’t clutch pearls or feign outrage. I think all politicians are narcissistic by nature. But c'mon amigo, no unforced errors would be great!"
Meanwhile, former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly called it "blasphemous" on a recent installment of her podcast.
"It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he’s doing," she said. "And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word ... It’s completely inappropriate and he knows it."
MAGA Podcaster Slammed
However, MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec defended Trump's AI art on social media. On Sunday night, he took to X and sarcastically wrote, "And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme."
However, a community note was quickly added to it, reminding followers that Posobiec previously labeled a picture depicting George Floyd as Jesus "blasphemous."
He was swiftly called out for the "double standard" as he was branded "disingenuous" and "hypocritical" by a number of critics in the comments section.