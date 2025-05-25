George Floyd's Traumatized Girlfriend Admits She's Gripped With Terror Donald Trump Will Grant Pardon to Cops Who Killed Him — On Fifth Anniversary of Murder that Sparked Black Lives Matter Protests
George Floyd's girlfriend, Courtney Ross, fears President Donald Trump could intend to pardon Derek Chauvin, the police officer found guilty of her boyfriend's murder.
RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the fifth anniversary of Floyd's tragic death looms, Ross has shared her anxieties about the rising influence of far-right groups in America and the mounting pressure on Trump from his allies who consider Chauvin a "political martyr" rather than a convicted murderer.
George Floyd's Girlfriend Is Worried
In a recent interview, Ross expressed her fears about Trump pardoning the cops responsible for Floyd's murder.
She said: "Every time it comes up, he either says he's not considering it, or he brushes it off like it's not important. That's his way of dealing with it — by not dealing with it. And that terrifies me. Because not dealing with it now doesn't mean he won't do it later." Ross added: "I don't trust him. And I know that there are people whispering in his ear who want that pardon. I really believe one day, under Trump, it could happen. If he does that… if he lets Chauvin walk free, it's not just about one man. It's about everything we fought for. Everything George died for." Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement, thrusting racial injustice to the forefront of American consciousness.
Derek Chauvin Conviction
While Trump claimed he was unaware of any movements to pardon Chauvin, Ross fears the growing clamor from the far-right could tilt his decisions.
The allegations against the cop were damning — he knelt on Floyd’s neck for a harrowing nine minutes, a video that went viral and changed the discourse on police brutality in the United States. In April 2021, Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, becoming the first white police officer to be convicted in the death of a Black victim in Minnesota history — he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.
Derek Chauvin Could Get Pardoned
As protests erupted across the nation, Trump faced public backlash when he ordered the clearing of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters outside the White House, paving the way for his photo-op at St. John's Church, clutching a Bible.
Adding fuel to the fire, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has publicly urged Trump to pardon Chauvin for the federal crimes related to Floyd's murder. Even
Elon Musk weighed in, retweeting Shapiro's stance with a comment: "Something to think about."
In June 2021, Chauvin was also convicted of federal charges, including depriving Floyd of his civil rights, and received an additional 21-year sentence, which he is serving concurrently with his state time.
While a potential pardon from Trump would not release Chauvin from his state sentence, it would undoubtedly send a symbolic message against the initiatives fostered by the Black Lives Matter movement, which seeks reform in the justice system.
Since taking office in January, Trump has rolled back various measures aimed at addressing racial inequality, including dismantling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in federal agencies, claiming they undermine local authority.
The Trump administration also sought to dismiss lawsuits against police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville — departments previously investigated under Joe Biden's administration for their handling of racial justice issues.