Prisoner Locked Up With Derek Chauvin Demands Return Of His Property Seized by FBI After Ex-Cop Was Stabbed 22 Times

A convicted criminal, serving time at the same prison as Derek Chauvin, pleaded for the return of personal property seized by the FBI after a fellow inmate viciously attacked Chauvin. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, prisoner Marco Alferez filed a motion in the criminal case against John Turscak.

Source: MEGA Chauvin was sentenced to 20+ years in prison.

Turscak, a former Mexican mafia leader turned FBI formant, was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed Chauvin 22 times at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona on November 24, 2023. In his motion, Alferez, who has a scheduled release date of April 2053, asked the court to compel the FBI to return items seized as evidence of the attack date.

Source: MEGA Chauvin after being sentenced.

Alferez asked that his One ScanDisc MP3 music player, “black in color with a white gummy protective case, identifiable by the last name “Alferez” taped to its clip” and his pair of earbuds attached to the player be returned to him immediately. He said the items may be found in one of two pockets in a prison-issued forest green jacket with bright yellow lining. “The green jacket in question may have white paint spots on its front. This jacket was issued to me at FCI-Tucson to be used during the winter months.”

Source: MEGA Chauvin was seen placing his knee on George Floyd's neck for over 9 minutes and refused to remove it despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders.

Alferez did not explain how his items ended up being seized by the FBI on the date Chauvin was stabbed. He said it was collected at the crime scene and is “no longer needed for evidentiary purposes.” He said the items were not related to the criminal case nor were they evidence. Prosecutors have yet to respond to his motion.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, prosecutors claimed Turscak told jail officials he would have killed Chauvin if they didn’t act as quickly as they did. Officers had to use pepper spray to get control of the situation. An official report said “life-saving measures” were performed on Chauvin before he was transported to the hospital.

During questioning, Turscak said he had plotted to attack Chauvin for over a month but had no intention of killing him. He later told the FBI he planned the attack “on Black Friday as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement,” according to the AP. Turscak used a knife in the attack that happened at the prison law library at 12:30 PM.

Source: MEGA Chauvin was stabbed 22 times by a former FBI informant.

Chauvin has been locked up at FCI Tucson since August 2022. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in George Floyd’s 2020 death. Chauvin was seen in videos from the scene placing his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 ½ minutes on the sidewalk. Floyd cried out “I can’t breathe” but Chauvin did not move his knee.