Prisoner Accused of Stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 Times Granted Special Prison Privileges To Prep For Attempted Murder Trial

“Mr. Turscak shall be allowed access to a laptop computer (and associated power cord), one or more electronic storage drives (and associated USB cord), and paper and a writing instrument for taking notes, all for the sole purpose of reviewing the discovery in his case, in order to assist in his defense,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Lynnette C. Kimmins wrote in the two-page order.

The request for the special privileges was made last month after his defense attorney realized that strict rules at the CoreCivic’s Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex (CAFCC) impeded Turscak ability to review the reams of documents that will be used as evidence against him.

“This is necessary in order for Mr. Turscak to review the discovery in this case,” his court appointed attorney Laura Udall stated in court documents. “The discovery in this case, as of today, is well over 950,000 kilobytes; this translates, conservatively, into thousands of documents.”

Turscak has pled not guilty to the brutal attack on Chauvin who was in the law library at a Tucson, Arizona, penitentiary.