Disgraced Cop Derek Chauvin Accused of Using 'Excessive Force' and Kneeling on Woman Months Before George Floyd's Murder in $9 Million Lawsuit
A bombshell lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday accused disgraced police officer Derek Chauvin and a fellow cop of using excessive force during a January 2020 incident, just four months before George Floyd's death.
Patricia "Patty" Dawn Welch Day is the plaintiff who accused Chauvin and Ellen Jensen of "violently" yanking her from her vehicle and tossing her to the ground, which she claimed caused her to fracture her tooth and sustain other injuries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The look in his eye was so evil. I feared for my life," claimed Day, who stated that she was going through a rough patch in her life and coping with a divorce at the time. "I didn't know if I was going to survive this. It all escalated so quickly."
Day is seeking $9 million in the lawsuit filed Tuesday by renowned police brutality lawyer Bob Bennett, providing photos showing purple and green bruises on her arm and shoulder as proof of her claims.
She alleged that Chauvin pressed his knee into her back while she was restrained, likening it to what "he would later do to snuff the life out of George Floyd" while claiming that he remained "that way well after Patty was controlled."
As we previously reported, a medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide, noting heart disease and drug use contributed to his death, but restraint of his body and compression of his neck were the primary causes.
Chauvin is currently serving more than 22 years in prison after his 2021 conviction for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He was also sentenced to 21 years in prison on federal civil rights charges as part of a plea agreement, for which he is serving time concurrently.
Chauvin and Jensen received a call to head to 41st Avenue South on a report of a possibly intoxicated driver with their vehicle stuck in a snowbank, according to the new lawsuit.
Day's van got stuck after she pulled over due to realizing she was too intoxicated to drive, per the filing. She had drank earlier that day, napped and then awoke to pick up her child from daycare.
"I wasn't being combative. I wasn't being difficult. I just wanted them to know I wasn't trying to drive," the lawsuit stated. She alleged that Jensen participated and also failed to intervene while Chauvin put Day under his knee.
Day is seeking the seven-figure payout from Chauvin, Jensen, and the Minneapolis Police Department for compensatory damages, as well as an unspecified amount for punitive damages.