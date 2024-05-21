Disgraced Cop Derek Chauvin Accused of Using 'Excessive Force' and Kneeling on Woman Months Before George Floyd's Murder in $9 Million Lawsuit

"The look in his eye was so evil. I feared for my life," claimed Day, who stated that she was going through a rough patch in her life and coping with a divorce at the time. "I didn't know if I was going to survive this. It all escalated so quickly."

Day is seeking $9 million in the lawsuit filed Tuesday by renowned police brutality lawyer Bob Bennett, providing photos showing purple and green bruises on her arm and shoulder as proof of her claims.

She alleged that Chauvin pressed his knee into her back while she was restrained, likening it to what "he would later do to snuff the life out of George Floyd" while claiming that he remained "that way well after Patty was controlled."