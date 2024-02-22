'Dumb S---': George Floyd Daughter's Mother Slams Tom Sandoval for Comparing Cheating Scandal to Murder, O.J. Case

The Bravo personality sparked backlash after being questioned why he thought "Scandoval" became a media circus following the news that he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her close friend Rachel Leviss.

"I'm not a pop-culture historian really," Sandoval said while interviewed by the New York Times in a story published Feb. 20. "But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

The report noted that a member of his "crisis PR" team started typing "furiously" on her phone moments after that remark.