'Dumb S---': George Floyd Daughter's Mother Slams Tom Sandoval for Comparing Cheating Scandal to Murder, O.J. Case

Roxie Washington, the mother of a 10-year-old daughter shared with George Floyd, spoke out about the 'Vanderpump Rules' star's ignorant remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.

By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Tom Sandoval is in hot water once again after comparing the attention his cheating scandal received to the O.J. Simpson murder trial and the police killing of George Floyd.

Roxie Washington, the mother of 10-year-old Gianna shared with Floyd, spoke out about the Vanderpump Rules star's ignorant comments, RadarOnline.com has learned, suggesting that he needs to repeat that "dumb s---" in a mirror.

The Bravo personality sparked backlash after being questioned why he thought "Scandoval" became a media circus following the news that he cheated on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her close friend Rachel Leviss.

"I'm not a pop-culture historian really," Sandoval said while interviewed by the New York Times in a story published Feb. 20. "But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it's a little bit the same?"

The report noted that a member of his "crisis PR" team started typing "furiously" on her phone moments after that remark.

The killing of Floyd in May 2020 spotlighted racial tensions in the United States and internationally that led to hundreds of protests worldwide and to the defunding of several police departments.

Sandoval backtracked and apologized after facing immense criticism by fans and fellow reality stars including Real Housewives of Miami alum Guerdy Abraira, who demanded that he "take it back" especially considering it is Black history month.

In his statement, the reality star expressed his regrets. "My intentions behind the comments I made in The New York Times magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received," he explained. "The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed."

Washington, in her response, said it was especially upsetting that it reflects horrible things Gianna hears from some classmates, telling TMZ that Floyd's death and his breakup are not even in the same ballpark.

Floyd tragically said "I can't breathe" more than 20 times, only to be ignored by white officer Derek Chauvin, who continued to firmly press his knee into Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness and ultimately died.

Simpson's case in 1994 also caused a divide in America after the famous Black athlete went on trial for the murder of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. The former NFL star's acquittal led to more animosity as many felt he was behind her killing despite proclaiming his innocence.

After Sandoval made his comments, Washington refused to accept his apology, explaining that she and her daughter have been impacted tremendously by this and people need to watch what they say going forward.

