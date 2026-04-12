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Home > News > Alex Jones

Alex Jones Goes 'Scorched-Earth' on Donald Trump After Being Called 'Loser' and 'Dumb,' Threatens: 'Say One More Thing!'

split image of Alex Jones and Donald Trump
Source: @PINGTR1P/YouTube; mega

Donald Trump blasted Alex Jones as a 'loser' in a fiery Truth Social post.

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April 12 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

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Alex Jones isn't holding back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The conspiracy theorist launched into a furious rant against Donald Trump after the president publicly trashed him in a blistering social media post.

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Trump Fires Off Brutal Post

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image of The president claimed Jones says 'some of the dumbest things.'
Source: @PINGTR1P/YouTube

The president claimed Jones says 'some of the dumbest things.'

The clash erupted after Trump took aim at several conservative media figures — including Jones, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson — accusing them of turning on him over his stance on Iran.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump branded the group "losers" and claimed they were "just trying to latch on to MAGA," while also singling out Jones as someone who says "some of the dumbest things."

The president doubled down on his criticism, arguing the commentators were out of step with his base and insisting their views were "the opposite of MAGA."

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Source: @PINGTR1P/YouTube

Jones responded by vowing to go 'scorched-earth' on Trump.

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Jones Goes 'Scorched-Earth'

image of The Infowars host warned Trump: 'Say one more thing.'
Source: mega

The Infowars host warned Trump: 'Say one more thing.'

Jones didn't take the jab lightly and quickly fired back during a heated broadcast, vowing to escalate the feud.

"I'm just going to scorched-earth Trump to get him back on track. The only way to do it is to go after him viciously," he told listeners.

Addressing Trump directly, Jones warned: "You've already s--- all over me, and if you try to rub it in, I just, at that point, I don't care anymore."

He then issued a stark ultimatum: "Say one more thing. One more thing outta your mouth... then I'm gonna show you how the cow ate the cabbage."

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'You Should Be Kissing My A--'

image of Jones insisted Trump should be 'kissing' him for past support.
Source: @PINGTR1P/YouTube

Jones insisted Trump should be 'kissing' him for past support.

The Infowars host continued his tirade by suggesting Trump owed him loyalty for past support.

"You should be kissing my a--!" Jones fumed. "But instead, you s--- all over me and rub it in."

Despite the fiery rhetoric, Jones insisted he wasn't the one looking to start a fight, but made clear he wouldn't back down.

"I'm not looking for a fight, but if you want one, you've come to the right place," he said.

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Escalating Tensions on the Right

image of The feud highlights growing tensions among conservative media figures.
Source: mega

The feud highlights growing tensions among conservative media figures.

The public blow-up comes as tensions within conservative media circles continue to simmer, particularly over Trump's posture toward Iran and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Jones and Owens have both gone as far as suggesting Trump should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment, claiming he is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

Still, Jones made it clear he’s ready to take things even further if provoked again.

"You think I’m intimidated by you, Trump, the president of the United States?" he said. "Do you think I'm intimidated by your hit teams and all the rest of it? Whatever, man. You got God to deal with."

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