Alex Jones Goes 'Scorched-Earth' on Donald Trump After Being Called 'Loser' and 'Dumb,' Threatens: 'Say One More Thing!'

The clash erupted after Trump took aim at several conservative media figures — including Jones, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson — accusing them of turning on him over his stance on Iran.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump branded the group "losers" and claimed they were "just trying to latch on to MAGA," while also singling out Jones as someone who says "some of the dumbest things."

The president doubled down on his criticism, arguing the commentators were out of step with his base and insisting their views were "the opposite of MAGA."