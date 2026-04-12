EXCLUSIVE: How Jeffrey Epstein Stashed Secret Cameras in Kleenex Boxes to 'Make Russians His Puppets'
April 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein installed covert cameras inside everyday objects including Kleenex boxes, according to newly uncovered documents, raising fresh questions about how he may have gathered material to exert influence over powerful figures.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Epstein, who died aged 66 in his New York prison cell from an apparent suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges, is alleged to have ordered hidden surveillance devices to be embedded in household items at his properties, including his New York mansion and Florida estate.
Hidden Cameras in Tissue Boxes
Emails show instructions to install motion-activated cameras disguised in tissue boxes, with one contact sending him an email stating: "Remember what we spoke about if you want to put cameras in the house. It will have to be very discreetly done. The Russians may come in handy."
The revelations form part of a wider cache of documents and financial records indicating Epstein also used a network of storage units across the US to conceal computers, photographs and electronic equipment.
A source familiar with the documents said: "The use of something as mundane as a Kleenex box to conceal surveillance equipment points to a level of planning that goes beyond casual monitoring. It suggests a deliberate attempt to gather information discreetly, in a way that would never raise suspicion among guests or staff moving through these properties.
"Mention of the Russians shows Epstein clearly had plans to make key figures his puppets in the global honeytrap spy ring he was clearly running."
Network of Storage Units Across US Revealed
Records also indicate Epstein leased at least six 0 across America, including in New York and Florida, from as early as 2003 through to 2019. Payments continued for years after initial investigations began, with credit card receipts showing regular charges.
Private investigators were reportedly hired to remove computers and materials from his Palm Beach home ahead of a police raid in the mid-2000s.
One source said: "What's particularly striking is the extent to which there appears to have been a coordinated effort to get material out of reach before investigators could lay their hands on it. This wasn't just about moving a few items – there are clear indications that data was being systematically duplicated and relocated as a precaution."
Systematic Data Cloning and Backups
The source added: "The references to hard drives being cloned suggest a deliberate strategy to create backups in multiple locations, which would mean that even if authorities seized one set of devices, identical copies could still exist elsewhere. That kind of approach points to a level of foresight and control over the material.
"It raises the very real possibility that sensitive information wasn't just stored - it was replicated and distributed in a way that made it far harder to trace or fully recover. In practical terms, it means there could have been several versions of the same data circulating at any given time, beyond the reach of any single investigation."
The documents also detail communications between Epstein and private investigators, including one email referencing computers and paperwork removed from his home prior to a search warrant. The material was reportedly placed in storage, with instructions sought on whether it should be returned, copied or retained.
Fragmented Global Surveillance Network
Epstein's network extended to his private island in the US Virgin Islands, where staff discussed transferring computers and CDs to storage facilities on the mainland.
Sources say some of the equipment was wiped before being moved, though it remains unclear what data may have been preserved.
An insider added: "There are clear signs that Epstein understood the vulnerability of centralizing everything in one location, and he appears to have structured things to avoid exactly that risk. Rather than relying on a single property or cache, he spread materials across different sites, which suggests a calculated effort to limit exposure.
"By distributing items between various storage units and properties, he effectively created a fragmented system - one where no single search or seizure would reveal the entirety of what he held. It's a method that makes it much harder for investigators to piece together a complete picture.
"That kind of setup points to someone thinking several steps ahead. Even if authorities accessed one location, there was always the likelihood that other pieces of the puzzle remained elsewhere, out of immediate reach."