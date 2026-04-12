EXCLUSIVE: How Jeffrey Epstein Stashed Secret Cameras in Kleenex Boxes to 'Make Russians His Puppets'

Emails show instructions to install motion-activated cameras disguised in tissue boxes, with one contact sending him an email stating: "Remember what we spoke about if you want to put cameras in the house. It will have to be very discreetly done. The Russians may come in handy."

The revelations form part of a wider cache of documents and financial records indicating Epstein also used a network of storage units across the US to conceal computers, photographs and electronic equipment.

A source familiar with the documents said: "The use of something as mundane as a Kleenex box to conceal surveillance equipment points to a level of planning that goes beyond casual monitoring. It suggests a deliberate attempt to gather information discreetly, in a way that would never raise suspicion among guests or staff moving through these properties.

"Mention of the Russians shows Epstein clearly had plans to make key figures his puppets in the global honeytrap spy ring he was clearly running."