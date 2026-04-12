Donald Trump Adds Massive Gold Eagle to Oval Office as Critics Continue to Mock His Over-the-Top Redesign

A newly released video showed a towering gold eagle now perched behind his desk, adding to the room's increasingly lavish look.

President Donald Trump has continued his dramatic redesign of the Oval Office , and his latest addition is hard to miss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The towering sculpture sits behind the Resolute Desk in a newly shared video.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino gave followers a fresh look inside the Oval Office in a video set to "Fly Like an Eagle" by Steve Miller Band.

The camera swept across the room — passing a coffee table stamped with the presidential seal, a model of Trump's envisioned Air Force One, and the Resolute Desk — before landing on a towering gold eagle statue placed just behind the president's seat.

The eagle appears to clutch a gilded version of the Constitution, with the words "We the People" faintly visible.

Scavino offered little context, simply writing "good morning" alongside patriotic emojis.