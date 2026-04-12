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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Adds Massive Gold Eagle to Oval Office as Critics Continue to Mock His Over-the-Top Redesign

split image of gold eagle and Donald Trump
Source: @DanScavino/X; mega

Donald Trump debuts a massive gold eagle statue inside the Oval Office.

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April 12 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump has continued his dramatic redesign of the Oval Office, and his latest addition is hard to miss, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A newly released video showed a towering gold eagle now perched behind his desk, adding to the room's increasingly lavish look.

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Oval Office Reveal

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image of The towering sculpture sits behind the Resolute Desk in a newly shared video.
Source: @DanScavino/X

The towering sculpture sits behind the Resolute Desk in a newly shared video.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino gave followers a fresh look inside the Oval Office in a video set to "Fly Like an Eagle" by Steve Miller Band.

The camera swept across the room — passing a coffee table stamped with the presidential seal, a model of Trump's envisioned Air Force One, and the Resolute Desk — before landing on a towering gold eagle statue placed just behind the president's seat.

The eagle appears to clutch a gilded version of the Constitution, with the words "We the People" faintly visible.

Scavino offered little context, simply writing "good morning" alongside patriotic emojis.

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Source: @DanScavino/X

Dan Scavino revealed the addition while giving a sweeping look at the redesigned space.

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Critics Mock the Gold

image of Critics have mocked Trump's gold-heavy decor as over-the-top.
Source: @DanScavino/X

Critics have mocked Trump's gold-heavy decor as over-the-top.

Since returning to office, Trump has steadily transformed the Oval Office into a gold-heavy space, a move that has sparked backlash online.

Some critics have even claimed the flashy accents resemble items picked up from a hardware store, fueling debate over the aesthetic overhaul.

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Trump Defends His Taste

image of Trump has defended the look, insisting the gold details are authentic.
Source: mega

Trump has defended the look, insisting the gold details are authentic.

Trump has already addressed those claims directly.

During a previous Oval Office tour with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, he insisted the materials are the real deal.

"You know the one thing with gold? You can't imitate gold, real gold. There's no paint that imitates gold," Trump said. "So these aren't, like, from Home Depot."

"No, this is not Home Depot stuff. This is not Home Depot," he assured.

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Gold Vision Expands Beyond Office

image of The gold theme extends outside with a 'Presidential Walk of Fame' and more upgrades planned.
Source: mega

The gold theme extends outside with a 'Presidential Walk of Fame' and more upgrades planned.

The gold theme extends far beyond Trump's desk.

He has also rolled out a "Presidential Walk of Fame" outside the Oval Office, featuring gold portraits of past presidents and even an autopen representing Joe Biden.

Plans are also in motion to swap out surrounding stonework for darker materials to better complement the gold-and-white palette.

At the same time, Trump's proposed ballroom — complete with gold chandeliers, table settings, and decor — remains tied up in a legal battle, as a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation works its way through the courts.

Still, the National Capital Planning Commission has already signed off on the project.

At the same time, The Washington Post reported that new renderings of a planned triumphal arch show it, too, will be covered in gold — complete with gold lettering, a Lady Liberty statue, and four gold lions.

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