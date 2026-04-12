EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears 'About to be Bailed Out of Her Car-Crash of a Life by Massive Singing Icon'

Madonna, 67, is currently working on her next album, the follow-up to Madame X, and is said to have reached out to Spears multiple times between December and January to propose a collaboration. The two last worked together in 2003 on Me Against The Music, and memorably shared a kiss at the MTV VMAs that same year.

A source close to Spears told us: "Madonna has always seen Britney as far more than just a pop star – she genuinely admires her as a person as well as an artist. When they worked together before, there was a real chemistry and mutual respect, and those conversations about collaborating again never fully went away. Madonna truly believes Britney still has something special to offer creatively, whether that's contributing ideas in the studio or being part of a bigger musical moment on the new record.

She feels a deep personal connection to Britney, especially given everything she has been through in recent years, and the fact her life is basically now a bit of a car-crash. Madonna has followed her situation closely and has been quietly supportive behind the scenes, even when public concern about Britney's wellbeing has been growing. She understands that level of scrutiny in a way very few people can.

In Madonna's mind, there are only a handful of artists who know what it's like to live under that kind of global spotlight for decades, and Britney is one of them. She believes that shared experience creates a bond – and she would genuinely like to channel that into something positive, both personally and professionally."