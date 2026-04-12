EXCLUSIVE: Multi-Millionaire Singing Star 'Being Unfairly Blasted' After Her Older Brother Was Spotted Living on Streets in a Tent and Begging for Food

Cheryl Cole is facing criticism after her estranged brother Andrew Tweedy was pictured living in a tent and begging for food – but sources have told RadarOnline.com the singer is being "unfairly blasted" as she's spent years battling to help her deadbeat sibling. Brit-born Cole, 42, who rose to fame with Girls Aloud, grew up with Tweedy, 45, in Byker, Newcastle. He has now been seen sleeping behind a Morrisons store in Jarrow, South Tyneside, and drinking outside a supermarket from early morning.

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Cheryl Tweedy Faces Backlash Over Brother's Struggles

Source: MEGA Cheryl Cole was unfairly blasted after her brother was pictured living in a tent.

The sighting comes weeks after he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on February 25. Police had been called after he was reportedly shouting and swearing at customers, later telling officers to "F--- off" and asking, "What are you going to do?" Andrew Tweedy has admitted he is the type of person who takes "one step forward and 10 steps back." Despite the images of him sleeping on the streets, including in a tent, prompting backlash against Cheryl Tweedy, sources close to the situation insist she has already done all she can for her car-crash of a brother.

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Troubled Past and Recent Court Appearance

Source: MEGA The 42-year-old singer reportedly spent years trying to support her sibling’s recovery.

One insider said: "Cheryl is being totally unfairly blasted over this by trolls saying she should spend some of her millions to help her brother. "The truth is, she has spent years trying to support her brother, emotionally and financially, and at some point there's only so much one person can do." Tweedy, who has 44 convictions for 115 offences including armed robbery, was handed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £113 ($152) at his latest court appearance. He told magistrates he wanted to turn his life around, saying: "I'm trying to fix my life and fix my problems. It's a process but it's all just starting."

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Life on the Streets Despite Support

Source: MEGA Andrew Tweedy, 45, was seen begging for food behind a supermarket in South Tyneside.

But within weeks, he was again seen living in a tent behind a supermarket, drinking strong cider and declining to engage when approached. He said only: "I have slept outside Morrisons for a long time." A second source said: "People see the headline and assume Cheryl has abandoned him, but that's not the reality. She's paid for rehab, she's stood by him, and she's been there every step of the way. "The criticism ignores the fact that her brother has repeatedly refused or struggled to accept help."

A Complex Family Struggle Behind the Headlines

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Source: MEGA Sources argued that trolls ignored the reality of Tweedy repeatedly refusing help.