EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Set to Deal Andrew Windsor One of His Biggest 'Gut-Punches' Yet With Astonishing 'Jeffrey Epstein Plan'
April 13 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla is said to be considering a private meeting with victims of Jeffrey Epstein during her upcoming US visit – in a move insiders tell RadarOnline.com would deliver a significant "gut-punch" to the ex-Prince Andrew as scrutiny of his past associations with the pedophile mounts.
Camilla, 78, is expected to travel to the United States alongside King Charles, 77, later this month for a four-day state visit to the United States marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.
Camilla Considers Meeting Epstein Victims
Victims' advocacy groups are understood to have approached palace aides about the possibility of a discreet meeting between her and Epstein's victims, citing Camilla's longstanding work supporting survivors of abuse.
Discussions are thought to be at an early and highly confidential stage, but the proposal has already generated significant attention, given its potential symbolic impact.
A source familiar with the discussions said: "Should this meeting move forward, it would carry significant symbolic weight; it would not only signal empathy toward survivors, but also a clear public positioning alongside them at a time when the royal family is still navigating the ongoing repercussions of Andrew's past associations."
Symbolic Blow to Ex-Prince Andrew
The source added: "Behind palace walls, it would likely be viewed as a profoundly awkward and difficult moment for Andrew, one that underscores how far removed he has become from the family's core activities and further damages his standing – effectively landing as a serious gut-punch to his already fragile reputation."
Another insider suggested the meeting could be conducted away from public view to protect those involved.
They said: "If it does go ahead, it is far more likely to be arranged behind closed doors, with every detail handled sensitively to protect those involved, but the message behind it would still be unmistakable – that their experiences are being recognized and taken seriously at the highest level."
For many of those who have spent years seeking acknowledgment, even a private meeting of this nature would carry enormous significance, as it would represent a form of validation and support they feel has long been overdue.
The insider added abuse survivors have expressed a strong desire to meet Camilla, viewing her as someone capable of amplifying their concerns.
The development comes after the release of documents by the US Department of Justice earlier this year that renewed scrutiny of Andrew's past links to Epstein. Andrew, 66, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, tensions within the extended royal family appear to be deepening.
Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, is said to be struggling emotionally amid the fallout from Andrew's situation, with sources describing a growing sense of isolation and frustration.
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Sarah Ferguson: 'I Was Not in My Right Place'
Ferguson, who has spent recent months dividing her time between Europe, the Middle East, and the US, is reportedly seeking a publishing deal while navigating her reputational challenges linked to her friendship with Epstein.
One source has told us Camilla has become a focal point for Ferguson's frustrations. They said: "Because of Sarah and Camilla's shared history over the decades, Sarah had expected a certain level of understanding and support, and the perceived absence of that has been difficult for her to accept."
Another insider noted this has contributed to a sense of unresolved tension, with Ferguson feeling unable to reconcile the shift in their relationship. Concerns have also been raised about Ferguson's broader well-being.
"People around her are worried about a pattern developing where feelings of exclusion build over time and then surface in more emotional or reactive ways," the source said.
They added: "There is a sense that without a constructive outlet, those pressures could continue to intensify – and Sarah has been drinking a lot to cope with her stress."
Ferguson has previously acknowledged struggles with alcohol. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she said: "I'm aware of the fact that I've been drinking, you know – that I was not in my right place."