EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Set to Deal Andrew Windsor One of His Biggest 'Gut-Punches' Yet With Astonishing 'Jeffrey Epstein Plan'

Ferguson, who has spent recent months dividing her time between Europe, the Middle East, and the US, is reportedly seeking a publishing deal while navigating her reputational challenges linked to her friendship with Epstein.

One source has told us Camilla has become a focal point for Ferguson's frustrations. They said: "Because of Sarah and Camilla's shared history over the decades, Sarah had expected a certain level of understanding and support, and the perceived absence of that has been difficult for her to accept."

Another insider noted this has contributed to a sense of unresolved tension, with Ferguson feeling unable to reconcile the shift in their relationship. Concerns have also been raised about Ferguson's broader well-being.

"People around her are worried about a pattern developing where feelings of exclusion build over time and then surface in more emotional or reactive ways," the source said.

They added: "There is a sense that without a constructive outlet, those pressures could continue to intensify – and Sarah has been drinking a lot to cope with her stress."

Ferguson has previously acknowledged struggles with alcohol. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she said: "I'm aware of the fact that I've been drinking, you know – that I was not in my right place."