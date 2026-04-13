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Home > News > Sex Scandal

Florida Teacher, 37, Allegedly Caught Having Sex With Student After He Told Parents About His Secret 'Girlfriend'

kirsten rose
Source: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Kirsten Rose is accused of having sex with her student.

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April 13 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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A high school math teacher in Florida has learned that 1+1 = 10 to 20 years in prison, after she was busted for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students, RadarOnline.com can confirm

Kirsten Rose was arrested after the teenage victim told his parents he was spending time after school at his secret "girlfriend's house."

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Details of Shock Crime

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Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School
Source: facebook

Kirsten Rose was a math teacher at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School

According to investigators, Rose was a math teacher at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School. The 37-year-old and the student had been communicating privately on Instagram since last November, before the relationship allegedly turned sexual in February.

Last month, the boy's parents became worried when he came home late from work one evening. They checked his location on his cellphone and discovered he was at an address unknown to them.

When the parents questioned their son, he claimed he was at his girlfriend's house before admitting he was in a relationship with his teacher.

Rose was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she is being held without bond. She has been charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of lewd and indecent conduct by an authority figure, and is due back in court for her arraignment on May 3.

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Similar Incidents

Photo of McKenna Kindred
Source: Central Valley High School

McKenna Kindred also had an inappropriate relationship with one of her students.

The discovery of the relationship from cell phone data is reminiscent of a similar situation earlier this year involving graphic text messages between a high school teacher in Spokane, Washington, and her underage student.

In that case, McKenna Kindred eventually invited the teen over to her house, where the two indulged in sexual activity while her lawyer husband was away on a hunting trip.

Kindred, who is now 27, flirted with the then 17-year-old for months before sleeping with the minor in November 2022. After repeated advances, the teen confessed he arrived at his teacher's home sometime between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and that they were intimate for several hours.

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Explicit Text Messages

Despite confessing to the sleeping with the student, the now 27-year-old avoided prison time.
Source: FACEBOOK

The relationship was exposed after explicit text messages.

After rumors of their hookup flooded their Central Valley High School, a friend of the teen hacked his phone and sent photos of explicit text messages between the two to the cops.

In the messages, the teacher and student discussed the use of adult "toys" and recording intimate acts.

"U should have video it and save it," the teen responded to one of the texts about taping sexual activity, to which Kindred joked, "Hm next time I need to relearn Snapchat haha."

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Photo of McKenna Kindred
Source: KXLY/ Youtube

She pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct.

Other texts indicated the relationship continued in the classroom, with Kindred confessing, "I was sad when you had to leave my room," and revealing her jealousy by admitting, "When other girls talk about you in my class I could feel myself getting mad."

Another note said, "We almost got caught."

Kindred was arrested and confessed to first-degree sexual misconduct in March 2024. She avoided jail time, but was ordered to serve two years of probation, pay $700 in fines, and register as a sex offender for 10 years.

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