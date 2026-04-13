Florida Teacher, 37, Allegedly Caught Having Sex With Student After He Told Parents About His Secret 'Girlfriend'

Kirsten Rose was arrested after the teenage victim told his parents he was spending time after school at his secret "girlfriend's house."

A high school math teacher in Florida has learned that 1+1 = 10 to 20 years in prison, after she was busted for allegedly having a sexual relationship with one of her students, RadarOnline.com can confirm

According to investigators, Rose was a math teacher at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School. The 37-year-old and the student had been communicating privately on Instagram since last November, before the relationship allegedly turned sexual in February.

Last month, the boy's parents became worried when he came home late from work one evening. They checked his location on his cellphone and discovered he was at an address unknown to them.

When the parents questioned their son, he claimed he was at his girlfriend's house before admitting he was in a relationship with his teacher.

Rose was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she is being held without bond. She has been charged with five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of lewd and indecent conduct by an authority figure, and is due back in court for her arraignment on May 3.