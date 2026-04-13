Trump Family Backed Crypto Biz Called Out by Investor Demanding Answers as He Dubs Company a 'Trap'

The crypto entrepreneur claimed he'd "always been a staunch supporter" of Donald Trump, 79, and he initially "believed in the vision" of World Liberty Financial – a platform that "promotes financial freedom, eliminates middlemen and brings the benefits of decentralized finance to everyday people."

However, he claimed that he'd discovered the venture had a "backdoor blacklist function" that gave insiders the "unilateral power" to "freeze, restrict, and effectively confiscate the property rights" of any token holder without any notice or consequence.

"This is the antithesis of decentralization. It is a trap masquerading as a door," Sun continued. "I hereby condemn the ongoing token scandals manufactured by bad actors within WLFI."