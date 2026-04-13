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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump Family Backed Crypto Biz Called Out by Investor Demanding Answers as He Dubs Company a 'Trap'

World Liberty Financial is under fire from an investor.
Source: MEGA

The Trump family hWorld Liberty Financial is under fire from an investor.elped create a cryptocurrency venture in 2024.

April 13 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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The Trump family's cryptocurrency venture is under fire by a key investor.

On Sunday, April 12, Justin Sun, who contributed millions into World Liberty Financial, took to X demanding answers as he dubbed the operation a "trap."

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'A Trap Masquerading as a Door'

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World Liberty Financial was co-founded by several members of the Trump family.
Source: MEGA

World Liberty Financial was co-founded by several members of the Trump family.

The crypto entrepreneur claimed he'd "always been a staunch supporter" of Donald Trump, 79, and he initially "believed in the vision" of World Liberty Financial – a platform that "promotes financial freedom, eliminates middlemen and brings the benefits of decentralized finance to everyday people."

However, he claimed that he'd discovered the venture had a "backdoor blacklist function" that gave insiders the "unilateral power" to "freeze, restrict, and effectively confiscate the property rights" of any token holder without any notice or consequence.

"This is the antithesis of decentralization. It is a trap masquerading as a door," Sun continued. "I hereby condemn the ongoing token scandals manufactured by bad actors within WLFI."

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Donald Jr., Eric and Barron Trump are all listed as co-founders of the operation.
Source: MEGA

Donald Jr., Eric and Barron Trump are all listed as co-founders of the operation.

In the lengthy post, Sun claimed he was the "first and largest victim" of this situation exactly, as he alleged he was "illegally blacklisted" in a move that "violated basic investor rights."

He then called out the World Liberty Financial team – which includes the president's sons and co-founders, Donald Jr., Eric and Barron, though they were not named in the post – accusing them of "treating the crypto community as a personal ATM" and breaking down "trust in the project" as a whole.

"Uphold transparency to the community," Sun added. "Let us build with integrity, not with malfeasance."

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Raking in the Big Bucks From the White House?

The Trump family has been accused of 'profiteering off the presidency.'
Source: MEGA

The Trump family has been accused of 'profiteering off the presidency.'

Back in 2024, Donald announced his sons would be involved in the crypto business with World Liberty Financial. The POTUS holds the title of "Co-Founder Emeritus," while his three sons are co-founders.

Within the first hour of trade being opened, roughly $1billion in crypto tokens were exchanged, per CoinMarketCap.

As Radar previously reported, the Trump family has been accused of "profiteering off the presidency" after launching various other moneymaking ventures, from crypto investments to past plans to make a Trump Tower in Saudi Arabia and a billion-dollar hotel in Dubai.

"The speed at which he and the family are doing it, they seem to turn down no opportunity," The New Yorker's David Kirkpatrick said during an interview with MSNBC last year.

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The White House denied the allegations that the Trumps were using the presidency for profit.
Source: MEGA

The White House denied the allegations that the Trumps were using the presidency for profit.

"If I was a foreign government considering doing business with the Trump Organization as a way to try to curry favor with the president, perhaps to get some sort of official act in my benefit, I have to believe that I would see that eagerness for money and think, 'Yeah, there’s an OK chance here that if I do business with the Trump Organization, they want that money. It might work out for me,'" Kirkpatrick said at the time.

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to hit back at the allegations.

"The claims that this President has profited from his time in office are absolutely absurd in comparison to what he could have made if he didn't have to deal with the fake news and corrupt political opponents. The President has lost hundreds of millions of dollars to serve this country."

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