EXCLUSIVE: Australians Furious as Officials Announce Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Receive Taxpayer-Funded Security During 'Pseudo-Royal ' Tour Down Under

The couple's team claimed that "The trip is being funded privately" after a Change.org petition gained traction, demanding that not one cent of taxpayer money go to the ex-royals, who are now visiting the country as private citizens with high-profile public events.

Australians are livid after two police forces confirmed they'll provide taxpayer-funded security to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their faux-royal tour Down Under, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On April 10, the New South Wales Police Force announced that it would be conducting operations "to ensure public safety is maintained during the visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the spokesperson said while using the duo's royal titles.

They added that it will "require some additional security measures throughout their stay in New South Wales, while minimizing any disruption to the community."

The Victoria Police Force confirmed it would "deploy resources as necessary to ensure community safety" for when Harry and Markle are in Melbourne, where the prince will give a paid speech on April 16 at a workplace mental health conference.