EXCLUSIVE: Australians Furious as Officials Announce Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Receive Taxpayer-Funded Security During 'Pseudo-Royal ' Tour Down Under
April 13 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Australians are livid after two police forces confirmed they'll provide taxpayer-funded security to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their faux-royal tour Down Under, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple's team claimed that "The trip is being funded privately" after a Change.org petition gained traction, demanding that not one cent of taxpayer money go to the ex-royals, who are now visiting the country as private citizens with high-profile public events.
Two Australian Police Forces Will Provide Security for the Ex-Royals
On April 10, the New South Wales Police Force announced that it would be conducting operations "to ensure public safety is maintained during the visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the spokesperson said while using the duo's royal titles.
They added that it will "require some additional security measures throughout their stay in New South Wales, while minimizing any disruption to the community."
The Victoria Police Force confirmed it would "deploy resources as necessary to ensure community safety" for when Harry and Markle are in Melbourne, where the prince will give a paid speech on April 16 at a workplace mental health conference.
The Sussex's Rep Claimed The Trip Is Being 'Funded Privately'
The Sussexes ' spokesperson previously sneered at the petition, titled, "No Taxpayer-Funding or Official Support for Harry & Meghan’s Private Visit to Australia!"
"'It's a moot point. The trip is being funded privately, so I'm not sure what this petition hopes to achieve," the rep scoffed.
However, the petition has more than 46,000 signatures, and Australians are raging that their tax dollars are going to indulge Harry and Markle's money-making ventures. It's being sent to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan, and Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary Mark Dreyfus.
Aussies Say They Don't Want to Pay for 'Clout-Chasing Grifters' Security Costs
"Taxpayers should not be funding this. They willingly left the royal family as working royals. We are in a cost-of-living crisis. Australian money should be spent supporting Australians, not spoiled rich brats," a man named Andrew wrote on the petition.
"As a taxpayer, I'm flabbergasted that we are footing the bill for these clout-chasing grifters when we have issues like homelessness that need our tax dollars," user Christine jeered.
"They are private citizens; they should pay their own way. It's a business trip, they are here making money, pay your own way!" an Aussie named Sue demanded.
"The cost of living expenses is hurting a lot of Australians. As non-working royals, that right to be taxpayer-funded is now forfeited," a woman named Maria observed.
Both Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Getting Paid to Attend Aussie Events
Harry and Markle first visited Australia as royal newlyweds in 2018, and were given warm welcomes everywhere they went by cheering crowds.
This time around, the pair is six years removed from the monarchy after quitting the royal family in 2020 and moving to California seeking "financial independence."
After their megabucks deals with Spotify and Netflix went south, the duo is headed Down Under in search of new income.
Markle is scheduled to give a "fireside chat" Q&A at a much-mocked women's wellness retreat in Sydney on April 18, in addition to Harry's speech at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne. Neither event has sold out, and the duke's event has slashed ticket prices in half.
The pair is also scheduled to visit a Sydney children's hospital and appear at several veterans-related events. Markle plans to stop by a women's homelessness shelter, while Harry has several professional sporting events on his itinerary in both Melbourne and Sydney
The couple's PR boss, Liam Maguire, claimed the ex-royals visit "prioritizes listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion."