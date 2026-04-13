EXCLUSIVE: Music World's Latest 'Nepo Brat' Hits Back at Trolls After We Revealed She Had Been Mauled as 'Useless'
April 13 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Violet Grohl has hit back at critics after being labeled a "nepo brat" and dismissed as "useless" online, insisting she is unfazed by the backlash and determined to carve out her own place in music.
Violet, 19, the daughter of Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl, has grown up surrounded by the industry through her father's career.
Now preparing to release her debut album Be Sweet to Me in May, Violet has faced persistent accusations her opportunities only stem from her family name rather than her own talent.
The criticism, spread across social media, has sparked renewed debate about privilege and access in the music industry.
Violet Grohl Addresses Privilege and Access
A music industry insider said, "The language used against Violet, with her being called 'useless' and dismissed as a 'nepo brat,' reflects a growing frustration among audiences about perceived privilege in entertainment.
"At the same time, there is recognition that she is confronting it directly, which could help shift how these conversations play out for younger artists navigating inherited fame."
Speaking in a recent interview, Violet addressed the issue candidly and said, "Obviously, doors are open for me because of my last name. It's not something I'm ever going to hide behind or say, 'No, I worked so hard for this! You guys shouldn't say that! That hurts my feelings.' I don't care – I really don't."
Violet added she has been dealing with labels such as "nepo baby" for years, adding the criticism has lost its sting over time.
"I've heard that since I was 13 years old," she revealed. "So call me a nepo baby all you want. It's 'whatever' to me. I just hope that eventually people will give me a shot."
'I'm Beyond Grateful'
Despite the scrutiny around it, Violet also expressed gratitude for her upbringing and the opportunities it has afforded her.
She said, "I'm beyond grateful for the life that I was born into. It's such a privilege to be able to be around musicians and in a space that nurtures my interest and allows me to grow and to make a record."
Beyond the debate around nepotism, Violet also highlighted what she sees as ongoing barriers for women in certain corners of the music scene.
She suggested punk and hardcore spaces can still feel exclusionary, particularly for female artists seeking to participate fully in those environments.
Barriers for Women in Punk
Violet added, "It still feels like an exclusive scene. Especially when you wanna listen to really hardcore s--- and run around and mosh, there's a lot of, 'Oh, you're too delicate, you're too feminine, this isn't your place.' But I do wanna be in that space, and I know there are a lot of other girls who want to be there too. So I think more girls should make punk music, if these spaces aren't gonna allow it."
Violet's famous father, 57, rose to global fame as the drummer for Nirvana before reinventing himself as the founder and frontman of Foo Fighters.
After Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's death in 1994, Grohl recorded Foo Fighters' debut largely solo, building it into one of rock's most successful acts.
Known for his energetic performances and songwriting, he has won multiple Grammys and earned acclaim as a producer, director, and collaborator, working with artists across genres and cementing his reputation as one of modern rock's most influential figures.