EXCLUSIVE: Music World's Latest 'Nepo Brat' Hits Back at Trolls After We Revealed She Had Been Mauled as 'Useless'

Violet, 19, the daughter of Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl , has grown up surrounded by the industry through her father's career.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Violet Grohl has hit back at critics after being labeled a "nepo brat" and dismissed as "useless" online, insisting she is unfazed by the backlash and determined to carve out her own place in music.

Violet Grohl hit back at critics who labeled her a 'nepo brat' and dismissed her as 'useless' online.

The criticism, spread across social media, has sparked renewed debate about privilege and access in the music industry.

Now preparing to release her debut album Be Sweet to Me in May, Violet has faced persistent accusations her opportunities only stem from her family name rather than her own talent.

The singer acknowledged that her last name opened doors but refused to hide behind her privilege.

A music industry insider said, "The language used against Violet, with her being called 'useless' and dismissed as a 'nepo brat,' reflects a growing frustration among audiences about perceived privilege in entertainment.

"At the same time, there is recognition that she is confronting it directly, which could help shift how these conversations play out for younger artists navigating inherited fame."

Speaking in a recent interview, Violet addressed the issue candidly and said, "Obviously, doors are open for me because of my last name. It's not something I'm ever going to hide behind or say, 'No, I worked so hard for this! You guys shouldn't say that! That hurts my feelings.' I don't care – I really don't."

Violet added she has been dealing with labels such as "nepo baby" for years, adding the criticism has lost its sting over time.

"I've heard that since I was 13 years old," she revealed. "So call me a nepo baby all you want. It's 'whatever' to me. I just hope that eventually people will give me a shot."