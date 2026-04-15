Trump Under Fire For New 'Blasphemous' Jesus Christ Photo Just Days After Being Slammed For 'Inappropriate' AI Image

The backlash comes on the heels of a separate AI-generated image Trump shared earlier this week, which appeared to depict him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick person.

After deleting that post, Trump insisted critics had misinterpreted it.

"I thought it was me as a doctor, and it had to do with the Red Cross," he said. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed he personally urged Trump to remove the image.

"I talked to the president about it as soon as I saw it and told him that I don’t think it was being received in the same way he intended it," Johnson said. "He agreed, and he pulled it down. That was the right thing to do."