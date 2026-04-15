Trump Under Fire For New 'Blasphemous' Jesus Christ Photo Just Days After Being Slammed For 'Inappropriate' AI Image
April 15 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has sparked fresh backlash after sharing an AI-generated image of himself being embraced by Jesus Christ, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial post, shared to Truth Social, comes just days after he faced criticism for another religious-themed image he later deleted.
New AI Image
Trump posted the image on Wednesday, April 15, writing, "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!"
The photo, which originally circulated on X, shows the president with his eyes closed as Jesus wraps his arms around him, set against an American flag backdrop.
The original post read: "I was never a very religious man... but doesn't it seem, with all these satanic, demonic, child sacrificing monsters being exposed... that God might be playing his Trump card!"
Social Media Erupts
Online reaction was swift and unforgiving, with critics flooding social media platforms with condemnation.
"Trump is posting fresh blasphemies this morning," one user wrote, while another added, "Can someone please, for the love of God, (pun intended) take away Trump's iPhone."
Others questioned whether the post could alienate his base, with one writing, "Is he TRYING to p--- off his base?"
"We're at the racist/blasphemous AI slop phase of his daily all-nighter crashout," another user wrote, as outrage continued to spread.
Trump Defends Earlier Post
The backlash comes on the heels of a separate AI-generated image Trump shared earlier this week, which appeared to depict him as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick person.
After deleting that post, Trump insisted critics had misinterpreted it.
"I thought it was me as a doctor, and it had to do with the Red Cross," he said. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."
House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed he personally urged Trump to remove the image.
"I talked to the president about it as soon as I saw it and told him that I don’t think it was being received in the same way he intended it," Johnson said. "He agreed, and he pulled it down. That was the right thing to do."
Megyn Kelly Calls Image 'Blasphemous'
The controversy has also drawn sharp criticism from conservative voices, including Megyn Kelly.
Speaking on her SiriusXM show, Kelly said, “It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he’s doing. And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word. It’s completely inappropriate, and he knows it.”
She went on to underscore her point by reading the definition of “blasphemous” on air, describing it as “showing disrespect, contempt, or defiance towards God.”
“It occurred to me that it was just a matter of time before President Trump would lash out at him. And he did,” Kelly added, referencing his tensions with Pope Leo.
“So, it wasn’t great. It was predictable, and no Catholic loves this, but you could see it coming,” she continued. “It’s hard to say that Trump is completely out of line because whenever he gets attacked… he punches back. This is what he does.”