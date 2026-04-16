EXCLUSIVE: Missing U.S. Woman Lynette Hooker Was Previously 'Accused of Domestic Violence' Against Husband Brian — Read The Police Report
April 16 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
After Lynette Hooker was "swept out to sea" when she was allegedly tossed off the small dinghy she was sharing with husband Brian, her mother leveled explosive accusations of abuse against the last person to see her daughter alive.
But RadarOnline.com has learned Lynette was the subject of her own domestic abuse allegations against Brian.
Drunk and Disorderly Details
Early in the morning of February 1, 2015, police were called to the Hooker's Kentwood, Michigan home on reports that a drunk female had locked herself in a bedroom.
The woman told dispatchers that she had been assaulted by someone in the home, but when officers arrived, they discovered a dueling set of he-said-she-said allegations.
According to the police report from that night, Brian was also wasted and had blood coming from his nose.
Brian Hooker Claimed Lynette Hit Him
"He stated he got stuck in the face several times by his wife," the report noted. "He stated she was drunk and thought [a person named] Jacob Hooker and a [redacted] were locked in a room upstairs 'fooling around.'"
It was not immediately clear who Jacob Hooker is and how he may be related to the couple. Brian said that when he went upstairs to calm Lynette down, she "struck him in the face 4 to 5 times.
"He stated he had never been hit like that in a long time," the report continued. "He started to cry and became emotional."
Lynette Hooker Arrested Following Incident
Officers noted an "intoxicated" Lynette told them "she was struck in the forehead by her husband Brian." She added that her kids had locked themselves in a room upstairs, and she was trying to get in herself when she was "assaulted by Brian," and stated that "he choked her and punched her once."
The officer noted "Brian Hooker had a bloody nose that was red and swollen," and also that "Lynette Hooker had no visible injuries. I did not observe any marks or scratches on her." Both refused medical treatment.
Lynette was taken into custody on a charge of Assault & Battery/Simple Assault, but that was dropped a day later after investigators determined it wasn't clear who actually started the fight.
Brian Hooker Maintains His Innocence
After her disappearance in the Bahamian waters, Brian was arrested by Bahamian police for questioning, but was later released without charges. He has denied any wrongdoing from the start in her disappearance.
"I'd never harmed Lynette, and I never would harm Lynette," he told NBC News. "I want to find Lynette."
According to Brian, Lynette was driven away by the current, and he lost sight of her. Even after nearly two weeks, Brian refuses to give up hope.
"I've been told that people have lasted in the Bahamas after falling overboard for days and even weeks," he told CBS News.
"There are so many islands, there are so many sandbars, little atolls and spits of land," he continued. "Of course you think about alternatives to that, but I'm not really capable of just turning away from this."
But late Wednesday, Brian left the Bahamas to attend to his sick mother at an unknown location. His lawyer said she did not know how long he planned to be away.