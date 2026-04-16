Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > missing
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Missing U.S. Woman Lynette Hooker Was Previously 'Accused of Domestic Violence' Against Husband Brian — Read The Police Report 

brian and lynette hooker.
Source: @the_sailing_hookers/instagram; @thesailinghookers/tiktok

Bryan and Lynette Hooker each accused the other of domestic violence.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

After Lynette Hooker was "swept out to sea" when she was allegedly tossed off the small dinghy she was sharing with husband Brian, her mother leveled explosive accusations of abuse against the last person to see her daughter alive.

But RadarOnline.com has learned Lynette was the subject of her own domestic abuse allegations against Brian.

Article continues below advertisement

Drunk and Disorderly Details

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Lynette and Brian Hooker
Source: lynette hooker/facebook

Brian Hooker has denied any wrongdoing in the disappearance of wife Lynette.

Early in the morning of February 1, 2015, police were called to the Hooker's Kentwood, Michigan home on reports that a drunk female had locked herself in a bedroom.

The woman told dispatchers that she had been assaulted by someone in the home, but when officers arrived, they discovered a dueling set of he-said-she-said allegations.

According to the police report from that night, Brian was also wasted and had blood coming from his nose.

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Hooker Claimed Lynette Hit Him

Police report
Source: kentwood police department

A police report detailed the conflicting charges.

"He stated he got stuck in the face several times by his wife," the report noted. "He stated she was drunk and thought [a person named] Jacob Hooker and a [redacted] were locked in a room upstairs 'fooling around.'"

It was not immediately clear who Jacob Hooker is and how he may be related to the couple. Brian said that when he went upstairs to calm Lynette down, she "struck him in the face 4 to 5 times.

"He stated he had never been hit like that in a long time," the report continued. "He started to cry and became emotional."

Article continues below advertisement

Lynette Hooker Arrested Following Incident

Brian and Lynette Hooker
Source: @thesailinghookers/tiktok

The couple explored foreign lands like Great Guana Cay for their social media.

Officers noted an "intoxicated" Lynette told them "she was struck in the forehead by her husband Brian." She added that her kids had locked themselves in a room upstairs, and she was trying to get in herself when she was "assaulted by Brian," and stated that "he choked her and punched her once."

The officer noted "Brian Hooker had a bloody nose that was red and swollen," and also that "Lynette Hooker had no visible injuries. I did not observe any marks or scratches on her." Both refused medical treatment.

Lynette was taken into custody on a charge of Assault & Battery/Simple Assault, but that was dropped a day later after investigators determined it wasn't clear who actually started the fight.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Bon Jovi band

EXCLUSIVE: The One Hair-Raising Reason Jon Bon Jovi Is Being Slated Over Upcoming 'Vanity' Biopic

Photo of Taylor Swift and SWAT

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Ordered To Draft In Private SWAT-Style Marksmen For Blow-Out Wedding'

Brian Hooker Maintains His Innocence

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Lynette Hooker, Brian Hooker
Source: @brianhooker/instagram

Brian Hooker said he couldn't give up hope before leaving the Bahamas.

After her disappearance in the Bahamian waters, Brian was arrested by Bahamian police for questioning, but was later released without charges. He has denied any wrongdoing from the start in her disappearance.

"I'd never harmed Lynette, and I never would harm Lynette," he told NBC News. "I want to find Lynette."

According to Brian, Lynette was driven away by the current, and he lost sight of her. Even after nearly two weeks, Brian refuses to give up hope.

"I've been told that people have lasted in the Bahamas after falling overboard for days and even weeks," he told CBS News.

"There are so many islands, there are so many sandbars, little atolls and spits of land," he continued. "Of course you think about alternatives to that, but I'm not really capable of just turning away from this."

But late Wednesday, Brian left the Bahamas to attend to his sick mother at an unknown location. His lawyer said she did not know how long he planned to be away.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.