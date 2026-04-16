EXCLUSIVE: Missing U.S. Woman Lynette Hooker Was Previously 'Accused of Domestic Violence' Against Husband Brian — Read The Police Report 

After Lynette Hooker was "swept out to sea" when she was allegedly tossed off the small dinghy she was sharing with husband Brian, her mother leveled explosive accusations of abuse against the last person to see her daughter alive. But RadarOnline.com has learned Lynette was the subject of her own domestic abuse allegations against Brian.

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Drunk and Disorderly Details

Source: lynette hooker/facebook Brian Hooker has denied any wrongdoing in the disappearance of wife Lynette.

Early in the morning of February 1, 2015, police were called to the Hooker's Kentwood, Michigan home on reports that a drunk female had locked herself in a bedroom. The woman told dispatchers that she had been assaulted by someone in the home, but when officers arrived, they discovered a dueling set of he-said-she-said allegations. According to the police report from that night, Brian was also wasted and had blood coming from his nose.

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Brian Hooker Claimed Lynette Hit Him

Source: kentwood police department A police report detailed the conflicting charges.

"He stated he got stuck in the face several times by his wife," the report noted. "He stated she was drunk and thought [a person named] Jacob Hooker and a [redacted] were locked in a room upstairs 'fooling around.'" It was not immediately clear who Jacob Hooker is and how he may be related to the couple. Brian said that when he went upstairs to calm Lynette down, she "struck him in the face 4 to 5 times. "He stated he had never been hit like that in a long time," the report continued. "He started to cry and became emotional."

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Lynette Hooker Arrested Following Incident

Source: @thesailinghookers/tiktok The couple explored foreign lands like Great Guana Cay for their social media.

Officers noted an "intoxicated" Lynette told them "she was struck in the forehead by her husband Brian." She added that her kids had locked themselves in a room upstairs, and she was trying to get in herself when she was "assaulted by Brian," and stated that "he choked her and punched her once." The officer noted "Brian Hooker had a bloody nose that was red and swollen," and also that "Lynette Hooker had no visible injuries. I did not observe any marks or scratches on her." Both refused medical treatment. Lynette was taken into custody on a charge of Assault & Battery/Simple Assault, but that was dropped a day later after investigators determined it wasn't clear who actually started the fight.

Brian Hooker Maintains His Innocence

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Source: @brianhooker/instagram Brian Hooker said he couldn't give up hope before leaving the Bahamas.