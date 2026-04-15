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Home > News > missing

Brian Hooker Breaks Down in Tears Insisting He 'Never Harmed' His Missing Wife Lynette — 11 Days After She 'Fell Overboard' While Boating in the Bahamas

Lynette and Brian Hooker
Source: lynette hooker/facebook

Brian Hooker has denied any wrongdoing in the disappearance of wife Lynette.

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April 15 2026, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

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The husband of a woman missing in the Bahamas after falling out of the couple's boat broke down in tears as he insisted he tried to save her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lynette Hooker was reportedly thrown overboard in the midst of rough waters and has not been seen since.

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Brian's Strong Denial

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brian hooker
Source: nbc

Brian broke down in tears as he maintained his innocence.

Brian Hooker was arrested by Bahamian police but later released without charges. He has denied any wrongdoing from the start in her disappearance.

"I'd never harm Lynette," he told NBC News. "I want to find Lynette."

Brian, 59, and Lynette, 55, are experienced sailors and documented their trips out at sea on social media. But Brian told authorities that strong winds and bad weather knocked her off their small dinghy as they sailed to their yacht.

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Source: nbc

According to Brian, Lynette was driven away by the current, and he lost sight of her. However, he told NBC he can't reveal much more than that.

"I cannot share anything. As you can imagine, things were chaotic and hectic. And I just don't want to take a chance that anything could interfere with the search as it already has," Hooker said. "I understand the Bahamian police need to [do] their investigation. And I welcome anything that – any attention – that helps me further my goal of finding Lynette."

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Brian Still Has Hope

Photo of Brian Hooker
Source: @the_sailing_hookers/instagram

He continues to hold out hope for a recovery.

Even after nearly two weeks, Brian refuses to give up hope.

"I've been told that people have lasted in the Bahamas after falling overboard for days and even weeks," he told CBS News.

"There are so many islands, there are so many sandbars, little atolls and spits of land," he continued. "Of course you think about alternatives to that, but I'm not really capable of just turning away from this."

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Lynette's Final Social Video

brian and lynette hooker
Source: @thesailinghookers/tiktok

Lynette was tossed overboard while the couple were sailing in the Bahamas.

Brian's tears were a stark contrast to just a few days earlier, when he and Lynette smiled and appeared happy in their final social media video.

Only three days before Lynette went missing, they shared a video diary of their stop at Great Guana Cay, set to the Hall & Oates song "You Make My Dreams."

Lynette held the camera on a long selfie stick as she and Brian filled their scuba tanks and explored the beach in the area.

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Suspending the Search

Brian and Lynette Hooker
Source: @thesailinghookers/tiktok

Brian shared a clip from their yacht.

Later, the two were pictured on a small dinghy, possibly like the one Lynette fell off of, speeding across the choppy waters.

"The excitement of preparing to dive is palpable aboard the boat," the caption read. "With views of the beautiful Bahamian landscape surrounding us, we can't help but feel eager to plunge into the depths of the ocean."

The post added, "Join us as we document this journey filled with exploration, excitement and unforgettable memories."

As days continue to pass, officials in the Bahamas have now switched from a search-and-rescue operation to a search-and-recovery operation and are reportedly preparing to suspend their search indefinitely.

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