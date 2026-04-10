Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Shocking Turn as DNA Expert Urges Authorities to Conduct Fresh Search of Her Arizona Home

A top DNA expert is convinced the suspect who abducted Nancy Guthrie from her Tucson home left crucial evidence behind, and believes the key to finding him is still somewhere inside the house, RadarOnline.com can reveal. CeCe Moore thinks investigators may still be missing the strongest possible version of the suspect’s DNA, and hopes they’ll return to the scene to keep searching for a breakthrough.

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A 'Second Crime Scene' Could Yield Suspect DNA

Source: Brian Entin/YouTube CeCe Moore thinks there's a chance the suspect's DNA could be found at Nancy Guthrie's home.

"If they've not been successful in finding a good source of his DNA at Nancy's home, my hope is they'll get another chance," Moore told NewsNation's Brian Entin on the April 9 edition of his Brian Entin Investigates YouTube series. The genetic genealogist said a potential “second crime scene” could be the key to identifying who took Nancy from her home on February 1, noting the DNA collected so far has been “mixed” and tied to multiple individuals, muddying the hunt for a suspect. "I think that if they have collected all of the potential DNA at the residence and all they've ended up with is this complex DNA mixture, then my hope is that they will discover a second crime scene. Somewhere where Nancy was held, or perhaps the car that she was transported in, because that gives a whole other opportunity for finding the DNA of the perpetrator," she explained.

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A Grim Third Possibility for Finding Nancy Guthrie Suspect's DNA

Source: MEGA A brief video showing the suspect in Nancy Guthrie's abduction yielded no leads.

Moore described a grim third option for finding the suspect's DNA. "Now, the really sad part of that is, if they find her body, if she's deceased, that gives them another opportunity. And so I don't think it's the end," The Genetic Detective star shared. "I'm hoping, really hoping that this, you know, just doesn't go quiet and we never hear anything again," Moore noted about how there have been no significant developments in Guthrie's case in more than two months, other than a brief doorbelll camera video showing the masked suspect armed with a gun trying to access Guthrie's front door shortly before she vanished without a trace.

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Emerging Technology Not Likely to Help With Nancy Guthrie DNA Sample

Source: Brian Entin/YouTube CeCe Moore is a world-renowned genetic genealogist.

When Entin asked whether an emerging technology could help with the mixed DNA sample that had already been tested, Moore doubted that much could be done with what investigators had recovered. "I don't know the proportions in that mixture. It depends on how many people are in it and what the percentages of those profiles are, and which one is the perpetrator or which ones, right?" she pointed out. "There could be five people in that, and the person they're trying to identify, if they're even in that mixture, might only be 10 percent. And the chances of identifying somebody with that small of a contribution, I think it is unlikely, even with advancements," Moore estimated.

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'DNA Is Quite Hardy' and 'It Lasts'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie returned to work on April 6, more than two months after her mom vanished.