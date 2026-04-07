EXCLUSIVE: More Shocking Details About Prince Philip's Secret Health Battles Emerge as Mystery Grows Over 'Cancer Death' Claim

According to a new book, Queen Elizabeth 's late husband was taken ill early that year and admitted to a hospital in London for tests before being transferred to another medical centre to undergo an operation.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Philip is said to have almost died twice after undergoing secret heart surgery in 2021.

Even though Prince Philip survived the alleged surgery, his health never recovered and he passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99.

"On March 1, he was moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital, where he had an operation on his heart. His medical team nearly lost him twice."

Royal historian Hugo Vickers makes the claim in his new book Queen Elizabeth II, writing: "The Duke of Edinburgh, then aged 99, was admitted to the Edward VII Hospital in London for tests."

A medical expert familiar with Pancreatic Cancer outcomes told us: "An eight-year survival in what is described as inoperable pancreatic cancer would be considered highly unusual – it immediately raises questions about the specific type of tumor involved and whether it behaved differently from the most common forms."

Despite the writer's astonishing claim, experts told us they are now questioning the likelihood anyone could have lived with that strain of the killer disease for nearly a decade – when the usual life expectancy once it has been detected can be as little as a couple of months.

The revelation comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Philip has become the center of renewed medical debate after shock claims, also from Vickers, that the royal somehow managed to live for eight years with deadly pancreatic cancer .

A medical source added: "The standard form of pancreatic cancer is extremely aggressive and often detected at an advanced stage, which is why survival rates remain so low despite advances in treatment. The pancreas is located deep within the abdomen, and early symptoms are often vague, meaning diagnosis frequently comes too late for curative intervention."

Many patients die within months of diagnosis, even when they are otherwise healthy.

Pancreatic cancer is widely regarded as one of the most difficult cancers to treat, in part because it is often diagnosed late and tends to spread rapidly. The most common form, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, accounts for the vast majority of cases and carries a five-year survival rate of just 5 to 10 percent.

Another specialist added: "When you see survival on that scale, clinicians would typically consider whether it was a less aggressive subtype, rather than the more typical and fast-progressing cancers associated with the pancreas."

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Specialists point to rarer types of pancreatic cancer that may offer a possible explanation for longer survival.

Among these are pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, which develop in hormone-producing cells and are typically slower growing. These account for a small minority of cases but can have significantly better outcomes, particularly when detected earlier.

A source with clinical experience in cancer treatment said: "There are forms of pancreatic cancer that behave very differently – some grow slowly and can be managed over several years, even when they are not considered operable in the traditional sense. While still serious, these rarer tumors can allow for extended survival that would not be expected with more common pancreatic cancers."

Examples of extended survival have been documented in such cases, including high-profile patients who lived for years following diagnosis. However, experts caution that outcomes vary widely depending on tumor type, stage, and overall health.

Medical specialists also emphasize the difficulty of early detection, with symptoms such as abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, and digestive changes often appearing only after the disease has progressed. Emerging research is focused on earlier diagnosis through screening and new treatments, though many approaches remain in development.

Our medical source said: "One of the ongoing challenges is identifying the disease before it reaches an advanced stage – by the time clear symptoms emerge, treatment options are often limited. There is progress being made in detection and targeted therapies, but pancreatic cancer remains one of the most challenging areas in oncology."

The claims surrounding Philip's reported diagnosis have not been independently verified, and no official medical details have been released, which one palace source admitted has reignited conspiracy theories about Philip's condition before his death.