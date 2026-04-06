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EXCLUSIVE: How Sarah Ferguson Hid Out in Northern Ireland As Hunt for 'Disappeared Ex-Duchess' Continues

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has completely stayed out of the spotlight.

April 6 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson has been quietly hiding out in Northern Ireland as the search for the "disappeared ex-duchess" intensifies amid mounting scandal fallout, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ferguson, 66, is said to have retreated to the Province in a bid to stay out of public view, with sightings placing her at a luxury spa in Donegal as scrutiny around her and her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew's associations with pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues to swirl.

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The Mystery of the 'Disappeared Duchess'

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson is believed to be hiding in Northern Ireland as the search for the ex-Duchess intensifies.

The move has fueled intrigue over what insiders are calling the mystery of the "disappeared duchess," with Ferguson managing to avoid the spotlight for months now, despite her global profile.

The former duchess, who has kept a notably low public profile since late 2025, was last photographed on December 12, arriving at St James' Palace for the christening of her granddaughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.

Her disappearance from public life followed renewed attention on her past links to Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew's ongoing controversies.

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Northern Ireland Emerges as Key Safe Haven

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Reports have suggested Ferguson moved between Switzerland and the U.S. during her upheaval.

Reports suggested Ferguson has been moving between locations – including Switzerland and the US – while navigating a period of personal and reputational upheaval.

A source has now told us: "Northern Ireland has become a key refuge in what people are jokingly calling the case of the 'disappeared ex-duchess.' It offers exactly what Sarah Ferguson seems to be seeking – privacy, distance, and the ability to move without constant scrutiny."

"Her time in Northern Ireland is not accidental – it reflects a conscious decision to step back and regroup. In the context of everything that's happened, from Andrew's situation to her own past associations, it makes sense that she would choose somewhere so rural and discreet."

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The Duchess previously described time spent in Donegal as a restorative 'blast of fresh air.'

They added the former duchess' movements across locations, including a reported stay at the Paracelsus Recovery Clinic, which suggests a pattern of seeking out "safe spaces" away from public attention.

Ferguson has previously spoken about her need to retreat during difficult periods, once describing time spent in Donegal as restorative.

In a social media post from 2024, she said: "Sometimes when I find things sometimes overwhelming, I just try and take myself off to the most beautiful, wonderful blast of fresh air, looking at the ocean, looking at the beach, looking at the shells. It's great to be in the wind and just getting fresh air on my face. Thank you, Donegal!"

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Photo of Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

The former royal has faced professional setbacks including lost patronages and publishing rejections.

Her living arrangements have also been in flux. Andrew recently vacated Royal Lodge, the home he and Ferguson shared for decades, while Ferguson is said to be considering alternative bases.

It's understood she will not join Andrew in his new Norfolk home, while potential moves to live with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have now been scrapped.

The fallout from the Epstein scandal has had devastating consequences for Ferguson, including the loss of charity patronages and the closure of her charitable foundation.

She has also reportedly faced setbacks in publishing, with proposals for new work receiving limited interest in the US, as well as declining offers for reality television projects.

A source said, "What makes the narrative Fergie has vanished so compelling is that it reflects a real shift in her life. She's no longer operating in the same public-facing way, and Northern Ireland is part of that story – a place where she can step away from everything and remain out of sight."

Radar also recently exclusively revealed Ferguson had been staying at Priscilla Presley's home in America as part of her new "sofa-surfing" lifestyle.

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