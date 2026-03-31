EXCLUSIVE: Céline Dion Sparks Massive Fears She'll 'Sing Herself into Early Grave' After Comeback Shows Announced Amid Her Crippling Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

Yet even that triumphant moment, say insiders, came at a price.

One longtime collaborator said: "Céline gave everything she had for that performance – but those who know her best could see how much it cost her afterward. She refuses to give in, even when her body is screaming at her to rest."

The superstar's determination comes after years of personal challenges. She lost her husband and manager, René Angélil, to throat cancer in 2016 and has since dedicated herself to raising their three sons – René‑Charles, now 25, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 15.

Last month, she was seen joyfully singing along at Sir Paul McCartney's Las Vegas show, a rare public outing that lifted fans' spirits and reignited hopes of a full recovery.

In her 2022 video to fans, Dion admitted the difficulties her condition brings, saying: "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

She added: "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life, and it's what I love to do the most."

Since then, the singer has reinvented herself as both an inspiration and a fashion muse.

She became the face of Charlotte Tilbury's Christmas campaign last year, dazzling in a feathered catsuit and declaring: "I've always believed music and beauty can uplift and inspire confidence. Having my song I'm Alive as the soundtrack felt like a true celebration of resilience and joy."

Those close to the singer said the upcoming concerts will serve as the ultimate test of that resilience.

A family friend said: "Céline knows people are worried, but this comeback is everything to her. Singing is her life – and she's going to do it, whatever the cost."