EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Urged to Shut Down Meghan Markle After She Uses Kids Archie and Lilibet's Royal Titles to Peddle $64 As Ever Candles
April 20 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Critics are torching Meghan Markle for allegedly cashing in not just on her children but on their royal titles, with growing calls for King Charles III to finally step in and shut down her profit push off their regal status, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old unveiled $64 Mother’s Day candles under her As Ever brand, including one dubbed "Prince Archie of Sussex’s Birthdate” and another named "Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s Birthdate," amid cries from royalists for the king to strip the Sussexes of their titles.
Meghan Markle Accused of 'Merching' Her Children's Royal Titles
Archie's is Signature Candle No. 506, for his May 6 birthday, with As Ever saying it as “a warm, comforting scent inspired by Prince Archie of Sussex’s birthdate, bringing a soft, familiar ease into the room," featuring "notes of ginger, neroli and cashmere."
Lilibet's s Signature Candle No. 604, for her June 4 birthday, is a "light, floral scent inspired by Princess Lilibet of Sussex’s birthdate, adding a sense of brightness and openness to the home," including "notes of amber, water lily, and sandal."
Markle made sure to use the children's titles in saying how the pricey candles were "inspired" by the prince and princess, whose faces she has yet to share on social media due to "privacy" concerns.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Continue to Break Major Promise to Queen Elizabeth II
Markle's appearing to cash in on her children’s royal names is a move critics say flies in the face of the promises she and Prince Harry made to Queen Elizabeth II during their dramatic 2020 royal exit.
The couple had agreed not to use their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles for financial gain. They opted to give their children Prince and Princess titles after Charles ascended to the throne following his mother’s death in September 2022. But it was understood that they would keep the kids' titles for use only in formal settings, not commercial ones.
Now, critics are calling on the king to finally strip Harry and Markle of their Sussex titles after continually cashing in on their royal status, and bemoaning how the confrontational-averse monarch will likely keep getting pushed around by the profiteering duo.
'Selling the Titles Yet Again'
"Come on, Charles, this is just so wrong. Selling the titles yet again," one person complained on X about Markle's candles stunt.
"Now she's using their children’s titles to flog her candles. Absolutely disgraceful! But the King clearly sees nothing wrong in this, because he’s allowing it to continue," a second person fumed.
"I don't understand why the King doesn’t do the right thing and remove the Sussex titles. They continue to do the very thing that Her Majesty refused to allow, and KC seems to be going along with all of it," a third pointed out.
A fourth person sneered,"I give up on that weak, feeble king. He had more guts to cheat on Diana than to stop these street hustlers."
"She's actually merching her kids' titles because she has nothing else. How cringe is this?" A fifth scoffed about Markle's lack of job prospects.
Meghan Markle Slammed After Aussie Retreat Debacle
Markle’s candle push follows her prominent use of the title "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex" in promotional materials for a pricey paid appearance at an Australian wellness retreat.
Tickets to watch the former actress give a "fireside chat" Q&A at Sydney's International Cooge Beach hotel were priced between $1,930 and $2,288 for the 300-person event on April 17, which failed to sell out.
After spending only 30 minutes of a two-day retreat with fans, some were left demanding refunds.