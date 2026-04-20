EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Urged to Shut Down Meghan Markle After She Uses Kids Archie and Lilibet's Royal Titles to Peddle $64 As Ever Candles

"Come on, Charles, this is just so wrong. Selling the titles yet again," one person complained on X about Markle's candles stunt.

"Now she's using their children’s titles to flog her candles. Absolutely disgraceful! But the King clearly sees nothing wrong in this, because he’s allowing it to continue," a second person fumed.

"I don't understand why the King doesn’t do the right thing and remove the Sussex titles. They continue to do the very thing that Her Majesty refused to allow, and KC seems to be going along with all of it," a third pointed out.

A fourth person sneered,"I give up on that weak, feeble king. He had more guts to cheat on Diana than to stop these street hustlers."

"She's actually merching her kids' titles because she has nothing else. How cringe is this?" A fifth scoffed about Markle's lack of job prospects.