EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes Brutal Details of Music Industry's 'Most Nightmarish Modern Murder Court Case in Decades'

Prosecutors allege Burke engaged in repeated sexual relations with Celeste while she was under 14 and later killed her with a "sharp instrument" after she threatened to expose the relationship.

Additional charges include lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and mutilation of human remains.

Burke is being held without bail following his arrest by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division more than seven months after Celeste's remains were discovered.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman outlined the case in stark terms.

He said, "I am a parent of three children, and a parent's nightmare is a situation where your daughter goes out one night and never comes back, as we will show in a court of law."