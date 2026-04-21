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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Exposes Brutal Details of Music Industry's 'Most Nightmarish Modern Murder Court Case in Decades'

Photo of David Anthony Burke
Source: Mega

Rapper D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

April 21 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

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Rapper D4vd has pleaded not guilty to murder in a case insiders told RadarOnline.com is one of the most harrowing to emerge from the modern music industry, as prosecutors laid out allegations surrounding the death of a teenage girl that have shocked even seasoned investigators.

The 21-year-old musician, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in court on Monday, April 20, 2026, just hours after being charged with first-degree murder with special circumstances over the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was 14.

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Disturbing Crime Details

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Photo of D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez
Source: Mega

The rapper pleaded not guilty to murder charges in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Prosecutors allege Burke engaged in repeated sexual relations with Celeste while she was under 14 and later killed her with a "sharp instrument" after she threatened to expose the relationship.

Additional charges include lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and mutilation of human remains.

Burke is being held without bail following his arrest by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division more than seven months after Celeste's remains were discovered.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman outlined the case in stark terms.

He said, "I am a parent of three children, and a parent's nightmare is a situation where your daughter goes out one night and never comes back, as we will show in a court of law."

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Grisly Discovery and Investigation Timeline

Photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez tribute
Source: Mega

Los Angeles police officers discovered the remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Prosecutors claim Hernandez's body was dismembered and placed into two bags, which were then stored in the front trunk of a Tesla Model Y registered to Burke, where the remains allegedly stayed for more than four months.

The vehicle had reportedly been left parked across different locations in the Hollywood Hills for months, prompting complaints from residents before it was eventually impounded in early September 2025.

A tow yard worker alerted police after detecting a strong odor, leading officers to obtain a warrant and search the car.

Inside, investigators found a "severely decomposed" body.

Hernandez, who had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore in April 2024, would have turned 15 on the day her remains were discovered.

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'Crucial Evidence Had Degraded'

Photo of Nathan Hochman
Source: Mega

District Attorney Nathan Hochman outlined the harrowing allegations against the musician.

Burke's "dream team" of lawyers – Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter – moved swiftly to challenge the prosecution's case, requesting a preliminary hearing within 10 days.

One of the attorneys has said they believe the "actual evidence" will show Burke did not murder Hernandez. The move is widely seen as an attempt to force prosecutors to present key evidence at an early stage.

Investigators have indicated the length of time between the teen's disappearance and the discovery of her remains have complicated the case.

Los Angeles police chief Jim McDonnell said "crucial evidence had degraded or disappeared," making it difficult to determine the precise cause and timing of her death.

The delay has prompted scrutiny of the investigation and questions about why no charges were brought sooner.

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Photo of David Anthony Burke
Source: Mega

The 21-year-old artist built a massive following through viral hits on TikTok.

Burke's rise to prominence had been rapid.

As D4vd, he built a following through viral success on TikTok, with tracks such as Romantic Homicide and Here With Me gaining millions of streams.

His lyrics, often exploring themes of heartbreak and death, have taken on renewed attention in light of the allegations, particularly lines such as "In the back of my mind, I killed you," which he previously described as metaphorical.

A source familiar with the case said: "The details are deeply disturbing, even by the standards of serious criminal cases. What stands out is the combination of the allegations themselves and the length of time it took for the full picture to emerge.

"There is a sense that this case will be closely watched not just because of the accusations, but because of the questions it raises about how such situations are handled when high-profile individuals are involved, and because of the horrific details involved."

Hernandez's family attended Monday's court hearing, as proceedings began in what is expected to be a lengthy and closely scrutinized legal process.

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