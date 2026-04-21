Kennedy Family Feud: Jack Schlossberg Warns He’ll Investigate Controversial Cousin RFK Jr. If He Wins Congressional Seat
April 21 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Jack Schlossberg won't be holding back when it comes to his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he wins his upcoming election for a congressional seat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Schlossberg, 33, who is currently campaigning to represent New York's 12th District, declared that he plans to launch an investigation into RFK Jr.'s actions while serving as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Jack Schlossberg Rips RFK Jr.
During a recent interview with MS Now, the grandson of late President John F. Kennedy called his cousin's controversial comments regarding nutrition and autism into question.
"All I've seen is a food pyramid that's been flipped upside down, doesn't really make any sense," the aspiring politician claimed. "Telling us that junk food's bad for us ... and not doing anything about the critical public health issues facing our country, which New York 12 is very vulnerable to those things."
Schlossberg also confirmed that he would "look forward" to investigating the "criminality in HHS" if elected.
"I want to know… why he chose Tylenol and not Advil as a cause for autism?" he continued, referring to RFK Jr.'s previous claims that the over-the-counter pain reliever could be linked to the neurodevelopmental condition.
"I wanna know who is paying for the words that come out of his mouth," he said. "Because, to me, it seems like everyone in this administration is making a lot of money when people, Americans, working families, are struggling."
Why Is Jack Schlossberg Running for Congress?
Schlossberg first announced his run for Jerry Nadler's seat in November 2025, pointing to an ongoing "cost of living crisis" and alleged "corruption" in the Donald Trump administration as his reasons for turning to politics.
"The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism," Schlossberg said in an Instagram post. "It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics. The worst part is: it doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always."
"We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives," he continued in the lengthy social media update. "I’m not running because I have all the answers to our problems. I’m running because the people of New York 12 do. I want to listen to your struggles, hear your stories, amplify your voice, go to Washington and execute on your behalf."
Past Criticism of RFK Jr.
Schlossberg hasn't shied away from criticizing his cousin in the past. Last November, he referred to the 72-year-old as a "rabid dog."
Months later, he accused the Health Secretary of being a "propaganda aficionado" and implied he was tarnishing their family's name.
"He's been doing this kind of hijacking the Kennedy legacy and slapping it on top of Trump wherever Trump wants to put it in a way that is really emblematic of what Trump is doing across the board," he said during a March interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "Attacking not just my family, attacking anyone who's had a hand in building this country, generations who came before us, the greatest generation, all built this country."