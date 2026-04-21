Kennedy Family Feud: Jack Schlossberg Warns He’ll Investigate Controversial Cousin RFK Jr. If He Wins Congressional Seat

Schlossberg first announced his run for Jerry Nadler's seat in November 2025, pointing to an ongoing "cost of living crisis" and alleged "corruption" in the Donald Trump administration as his reasons for turning to politics.

"The President has made almost a billion dollars this year. He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office. It’s cronyism, not capitalism," Schlossberg said in an Instagram post. "It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics. The worst part is: it doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always."

"We deserve better, and we can do better, and it starts with the Democratic Party winning back control of the House of Representatives," he continued in the lengthy social media update. "I’m not running because I have all the answers to our problems. I’m running because the people of New York 12 do. I want to listen to your struggles, hear your stories, amplify your voice, go to Washington and execute on your behalf."